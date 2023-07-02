Founded in 2016, Octopus took Britain by storm – it’s now the country’s second largest energy supplier, famous for its excellence in customer service and the only one recommended by Which? six years in a row.

They invested heavily in helping customers through the energy crisis, with a £15 million Octo Assist fund, and distributing 40,000 electric blankets for free to vulnerable customers.

They’re passionate about showcasing how renewable energy is already the cheapest form of power and their tech platform, Kraken, enables smart grids to enable people to use more of it when it’s abundant.Kraken is like iOS but for energy. Innovative products and services such as ‘Zero Bills’ and ‘Intelligent Octopus’ are the ‘apps’ that run on it, automatically matching consumption and green energy generation in real-time to bring bills down for people.

This tech platform is what sets Octopus apart, and what drives the global green energy revolution at a rapid pace through licencing deals with energy players such as Australia’s Origin, Japan’s Tokyo Gas, and EDF in the UK.

Thanks to its tech-enabled operating model, Octopus managed to thrive and scale globally throughout the pandemic and the energy crisis. Its innovative culture and purpose-led business model has created a compelling employee value proposition.

When other companies were laying off staff, Octopus expanded its team and customer base, as well as launching in new markets across Europe, Asia, Australia and the US, and more recently acquiring Bulb and its 1.5 million customers and team.

Octopus now employs over 4,000 people, all driven by a mission to make a positive impact on people and the planet. Out of 20 UK unicorn companies, Octopus was the only one to pay women more than men.

Now, the Octopus ‘way’ is attracting talent across the globe – last year alone, the company had 85,000 applicants for 800 job openings.

Octopus’ combination of smart grid technology, consumerisation and renewables-at-scale is proving that the world can decarbonise faster and cheaper than anyone realised if we take consumers with us and unleash market forces.

Green energy will be bigger than the internet. It will change our future forever – and for the better. Octopus is showing how.

You can view the complete E2E Job Creation 100 track here