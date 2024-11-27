The E2E Profit 100 List for 2024 Revealed

E2E, in collaboration with The Independent, proudly unveils the 2024 Profit 100 list, spotlighting the top 100 UK-based companies that have achieved extraordinary profitability, with profits exceeding £5 million over the past two years.

The E2E Profit 100, the sixth and final track of the year, highlights companies that exemplify financial excellence and sustainable growth. This prestigious list celebrates the outstanding achievements of entrepreneurial leaders and their teams, showcasing their ability to drive profit and resilience in a challenging economic landscape.

Standout companies from the list include:

Toby Kelly and Trailfinders , with an impressive 339.99% operating profit growth.

Phil Hall and Ocean Outdoor , achieving 155.92% growth.

Roger Butler and Whitworth Bros, reaching a notable 96.05% growth.

Shalini Khemka CBE, CEO & Founder of E2E, commented:"The E2E Profit 100 List honours the UK’s most successful and profitable businesses, celebrating their exceptional achievements. Building a company that delivers consistent growth and profitability is no small task, and this list highlights the remarkable efforts of business leaders and their teams who excel in their industries. At E2E, we are proud to champion entrepreneurialism and recognize those who are setting the benchmark for success."

Andrew Morley, CRO of The Independent, added:"Partnering with E2E allows us to celebrate businesses and entrepreneurs who are not only excelling but also positively shaping their industries, even in uncertain times. The Profit 100 list is a testament to their determination and innovation."

The list, independently compiled by Go Live Data and Experian, is based on verified data and ranks companies by percentage profit growth over the two most recent filing periods. E2E’s trusted partners, including Champions (UK) plc, Go Live Data, Virtuoso Legal, and Experian, provide vital support in curating this definitive ranking.

To honor the remarkable businesses featured across all six tracks of 2024, a celebratory drinks reception will be held on 28th November at The Mayfair Hotel, London.