David Rai of Sparta Global discusses his company’s mission to kickstart young people’s careers in tech

Marking the launch of this year’s E2E Job Creation track, we spent 100 seconds with three entrepreneurial UK businesses who are setting the bar high

Thursday 26 September 2024 15:53
David Rai is the CEO and co-founder of Sparta Global, a company dedicated to helping young people – especially those from underrepresented groups or disadvantaged backgrounds – to kickstart a career in tech.

Ongoing plans for the company are centred around continuing that mission to support young people in tech, but also take that approach to other territories who face the same issues in terms of young people not in education, employment or training.

