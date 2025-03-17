Susan Bowen, Chief Executive Officer, Digital Catapult

Digital Catapult plays a crucial role in accelerating innovation for UK businesses. Can you share the story behind its founding and the key milestones that have shaped its growth?

“Digital Catapult is an innovation organisation focused on the practical application of deep tech in industry. We play an important role in bridging the gap between academia, industry, and government, ensuring that deep tech innovations translate into real-world impact. In the past five years, we have helped 174 startups scale, facilitated £555 million in investment, engaged with more than 3,000 businesses, and delivered over 300 projects and programmes, all aimed at accelerating the industrial adoption of new technologies.

“With a commitment to providing businesses with access to cutting-edge testbeds, innovation programmes, and investment-readiness support, we have expanded our national footprint, opening 20 facilities across the UK. This includes, alongside our London operation, our centres of excellence in Belfast and Gateshead, with a hub in the Southwest of England as part of the University of Bristol Temple Quarter. In spring 2025, we will launch the UK Digital Twin Centre in Northern Ireland. As part of our future ambitions, we remain focused on deepening industry engagement, scaling the practical application of deep tech, and strengthening the UK’s position as a global leader in digital innovation.”

How has Digital Catapult evolved to keep pace with the rapidly changing tech landscape?

“We have continually evolved as an organisation by horizon scanning to identify emerging trends, identifying key challenges, and adapting our focus to where intervention is most needed. As deep tech innovation accelerates, we have expanded our efforts to enable deep tech companies to scale, advance industrial decarbonisation, strengthen supply chain resilience, and develop open and future networks. Our approach has shifted to unlocking opportunity through large-scale testbeds, investment-readiness programmes, and collaborative R&D, with over £270 million secured in joint funding. By refining our expertise, expanding our national footprint, and deepening industry partnerships, we ensure that businesses are equipped not just to keep up with technological shifts but to lead in a more digital world.”

With over 25 years in the tech sector, what drew you to Digital Catapult, and how has your leadership style evolved since taking on the role of CEO?

“What drew me to Digital Catapult was its unique approach to co-creating innovation. I was excited by the opportunity to bring together diverse industries with academia and government, to ensure that deep tech solutions not only get developed but are deployed where they can drive impact. Since taking on the role of CEO one year ago, my leadership style has evolved to focus on understanding market needs, leveraging expertise across our organisation, and identifying key areas where we can make the most significant impact. For me, leadership is about fostering collaboration and co-creating solutions that unlock the full potential of deep tech, and I’m proud of the impact we’re having in driving this forward.”

As a leader in the tech and innovation sectors, do you take inspiration from other business leaders—either within the industry or beyond? Are there any particular leadership philosophies or role models that have influenced your approach?

“As a leader in the tech and innovation sectors, I draw inspiration from role models who prioritise adaptability and a people-first mindset. In an environment where change is constant, flexibility is essential for both team engagement and business growth. A strong sense of community within an organisation is vital, where collaboration is encouraged, and all voices are valued. I’m also inspired by leaders who demonstrate resilience, modelling the behaviour they wish to see in others, and remaining committed to their teams, particularly during uncertain times. I also believe that it is essential to remain your authentic self. This philosophy shapes my approach at Digital Catapult, where we focus on empowering startups, fostering innovation, and ensuring that the people behind the technologies remain at the heart of our efforts.”

How do you see AI and emerging technologies transforming the way businesses operate over the next five years?

“AI is set to contribute £9.1 billion annually to the UK economy, which is testament to its ability to decarbonise operations, enhance industrial supply chain resilience and optimise workflows. Certain sectors however, such as construction, the creative industries, transport, and agriculture are falling behind in their adoption of deep tech, risking their ability to stay competitive in the digital economy. As a result, many will struggle to improve their operational efficiency and address evolving market needs, and this is why intervention through targeted innovation and accelerator programmes like the Innovate UK BridgeAI programme will be key to meeting the demands of the UK’s Industrial Strategy.”

Many SMEs struggle with integrating advanced technologies into their businesses. How does Digital Catapult support them in bridging this gap?

“As it stands, the UK’s connectivity and compute gap remains a major challenge for SMEs, particularly in regional areas. Northern Ireland, however, serves as a microclimate for innovation, with initiatives like the Smart Nano NI programme, Tenfold Accelerator Programme and the 5G testbed in Derry Londonderry, highlighting the value of interventions that support local SMEs. Digital Catapult has demonstrated the kind of intervention needed to nurture regional innovation clusters across the UK, paving the way for further targeted investments, such as the UK Digital Twin Centre. By fostering regional hubs and investing in infrastructure, Digital Catapult enables deep tech SMEs to scale, compete globally, and drive digital transformation nationwide.”

What are the biggest barriers to digital transformation in the UK, and how is Digital Catapult working to overcome them?

“One of the biggest barriers to digital transformation in the UK is the lack of access to networks for support and knowledge-sharing, making Digital Catapult’s convening of capabilities a top priority. Many businesses struggle to understand how to adopt new technologies, and this is where collaboration and co-creation between industry leaders, academic institutions, and startups drives value. More strategic partnerships are necessary however to further overcome the barriers to adoption, particularly in sectors like the creative industries. By offering bespoke data and software services, platform engineering facilities, technology and innovation consultancy, and accelerator programmes, our focus is on ensuring that companies across the UK, regardless of region, have the tools, infrastructure, and connections to compete on a global scale.”

What are Digital Catapult’s key goals for the future, and how do you see its role evolving?

“Digital Catapult’s future is one of continuous evolution, adapting to market challenges and shifting sector priorities to ensure the UK remains at the forefront of deep tech innovation. As a strategic delivery partner and a trusted commercial collaborator, we are committed to scaling our impact, and expanding our capabilities in AI, 5G, quantum, immersive technologies, and beyond. By strengthening our role as a convening force, we will bridge the gap between cutting-edge research and industry application, ensuring businesses across key sectors can harness deep tech to drive productivity, sustainability, and growth.”