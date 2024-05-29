The E2E International 100 track 2024

1. Graham Howe - Leverton Helm

Leverton, a global manufacturer of lithium chemicals, is proud to contribute to the revolution reducing reliance on fossil fuels for a sustainable future. Its philosophy is to evolve products and services in line with the latest technologies and customer needs. Leverton is passionate about forging long-term partnerships, creating responsible, sustainable supply chains. Exporting to over 60 countries, Leverton tailors every order uniquely, ensuring the best solution—from product and packaging to labelling and shipping—to meet each customer’s application requirements.

2. James Mellors – Mellors Group

Mellors Group, with over a century of experience, creates extraordinary events and visitor attractions globally. Spanning six countries and employing 1500 people, it has entertained millions over the years. Grounded in its rich history, Mellors is inspired by the world, creating a brighter business future. Mellors’ family heritage guides the business, empowering teams and shaping its identity. Mellors’ vision is to be the global leader in operating and delivering indoor and outdoor theme parks and leisure attractions.

3. Antony Brown - Whitehouse Leisure International Limited

Whitehouse Leisure is the leading manufacturer and distributor of amusement and redemption products across UK, Europe and the Middle East. Its extensive collection of licensed and non-licensed prizes includes; soft toys, inflatables, games, novelties, stationery, housewares, electronic gifts, confectionery and much more. Whitehouse Leisure is the official licensee for the most popular movie, TV, toy and gaming brands around the world from Universal, Dreamworks and Disney to Marvel, Sony and BBC.

4. Philip Beahon - J Carter Sporting Club Limited (Castore)

Castore (J Carter Sporting Club Limited), is dedicated to enhancing athletes’ performance, crafting premium sportswear using advanced engineering and unique technical fabrics. Positioned as a premium alternative in a market dominated by mass-market brands, Castore embodies the philosophy of "Better Never Stops" in its DNA. The brand is favoured by discerning athletes seeking top-tier performance in both men’s and women’s sportswear. Castore’s mission is to elevate athletic performance and redefine expectations in the sportswear industry.

5. Toby Kelly – Trailfinders

Founded in 1970 by former SAS officer Sir Mike Gooley CBE, Trailfinders began with four staff and now employs over 1000. It has arranged travel for 16 million clients and is known for tailor-made itineraries worldwide. With 44 travel centres across the UK and Ireland staffed by experienced consultants available seven days a week, Trailfinders offers unbeatable value and service. Renowned globally, Trailfinders provides a vast range of flights, tours, hotels, cruises, and vehicle hire, catering to all budgets with competitive prices.

6. Paul Brooks – CCL Components

Established in 1997, CCL is proud to have built a long history of satisfied customers providing high quality power solutions for over 20 years. The business supplies to various market sectors including marine, automotive, industrial and telecommunications. CCL’s knowledge and technical support sets it apart from its competitors. CCL works with some of the world’s leading brands in the industry. Quality is at the heart of every system CCL provides.

7. Robert McNae – XR Holdings

With over 15 years of industry success, X Rocker has revolutionised home entertainment for gamers worldwide. Its mission is to make gaming accessible for all ages, offering a vast range of gaming chairs, desks, and even the world’s first gamer beds. Design and innovation drive XR’s vision as the business leads the way in gaming furniture, continuously pushing boundaries in the global market to enhance gameplay experiences for all.

8. Jacqueline Wild – Tonroe Group Limited (TSL Projects)

TSL is a leading technical contractor with projects in the UK, Ireland, Mainland Europe, USA and Canada, specialising in Data Centres, Advanced Manufacturing, Food, Logistics and Pharmaceuticals. TSL has expanded over the past 20 years to be a multi-million pound turnover company. TSL is committed to creating the spaces that enable the next industrial revolution, whilst ensuring it leaves a positive environmental and social legacy for communities across the world.

9. Nicolas Niedhart - Segen Limited

Segen is the UK’s leading renewables distributor offering the largest portfolio of solar panels, energy storage systems, mounting and EV chargers – plus all the electrical ancillary products you’ll need – delivered the very next day! Segen is the only distributor in the UK to have integration with OpenSolar’s world class design software and MCS partnership and the only distributor of Tesla Powerwall. Employing over 300 people in the UK, Segen has pre- and post-sales support, technical assistance, customer service teams and dedicated account managers.

10. Russell Evans – Dig Civil Engineering

DIG IG distinguishes itself with a direct labour and plant philosophy, boasting a substantial workforce of tradesmen and construction operatives alongside diverse plant holdings. Central to its ethos is investing in employee training and development, creating a loyal and skilled workforce that enhances safety, culture, productivity, and community. Committed to delivering high-quality services and end products, DIG IG prioritises excellence in client satisfaction through its operations and culture.

11. Adam Collins – PFE Express Limited

PFE Express is an esteemed international freight forwarding company, providing intelligent global logistics solutions that transcend mere transport, warehousing, and distribution. With a customer-centric approach, PFE Express tailors services to individual needs, excelling in the industry for over 35 years. Renowned for exceptional customer service and cutting-edge IT capabilities, PFE Express stands as a leading force in the UK Freight Forwarding and Logistics sector, dedicated to enhancing and exceeding customer expectations.

12. Peter Lipka – Improbable

Established in 2012, Improbable has been at the forefront of core technology development and gaming and metaversal experiences. Co-founded by Cambridge Computer Science students Herman Narula and Rob Whitehead, Improbable aims to revolutionise gaming with innovative virtual worlds. Peter Lipka later joined to oversee operations. Improbable’s vision is to pioneer new ways of connecting, playing, creating, and adding value across interconnected virtual realms, reshaping the gaming landscape with cutting-edge and forward-thinking concepts.

13. Paul Zeevaart – Blu-3

Blu-3 is a world-class, fully integrated infrastructure provider delivering expertise to the UK and Europe’s largest construction projects. Having grown from a small family firm, today it operates across the residential, commercial, public, technology, infrastructure and data centre markets offering a broad range of services including civil engineering, utilities and construction. The company has secured a reputation for excellence in delivering high quality projects and operates internationally with a proud ethos of working with local suppliers.

14. Robin Powell – Molson Group

Molson Group is the UK’s largest independent new and used equipment dealer. With a customer-focused approach, the business provides clients of all sizes with a single source supply option of market leading products, backed up by a team that cares about your business. From 16 locations strategically positioned throughout the UK, Molson Group’s team of over 95 fully trained service engineers and millions of pounds worth of parts, you can count on Molson Group to keep your business running.

15. Gary Tomlin – Reflex

Reflex is the UK’s leading specialist in labelling and packaging solutions. Committed to product excellence and technological innovation, Reflex aims to deliver top-quality, cost-effective packaging using state-of-the-art machinery. With a focus on sustainability, Reflex aims to become the world’s most environmentally and financially sustainable packaging company by 2030, aiming to offset its entire historical carbon emissions. Since 2019, Reflex has been offsetting its carbon footprint, ensuring that every purchase contributes to reducing environmental impact.

16. Danny Wulwick - Mtalx Limited

MTALX is a trusted partner for producers expanding into European, American, Asian, and Middle Eastern markets. Over the past decade, MTALX has excelled in securing middle and long-term supply contracts for the metallurgical industry, demonstrating agility and versatility in logistics management. Serving as exclusive agents for key producers in select markets, MTALX facilitates market development and ensures reliable, strategic partnerships for sustainable growth in the global metallurgical sector.

17. Neil Lapping – The Independent Adventure Group Limited (Macs Adventure)

With over 20 years of experience in the outdoors and offering 500 self-guided trips across 40 countries, Macs Adventure is a leader in walking and cycling holidays. Despite receiving over 21,000 independent reviews, Macs Adventure constantly listens to customers to enhance their active adventures. Macs Adventure’s meticulously planned trips allow travellers the freedom to explore at their own pace.

18. Ian Patilla – WBS MEP Group Limited

WBS specialises in all aspects of mechanical and electrical (M&E) work, as well as data centre infrastructure installation. With extensive experience working with major brands across Europe and beyond, WBS consistently meets the demands of regional, national, and international fit-out and refurbishment projects..

19. Richard Crawley – Luri Limited

20. Glenn Rogers – DG International Holdings Limited

Established in 2009, DG International is dedicated to becoming the UK’s most trusted supply chain specialist. With an innovative and growth-oriented approach, DG International offers a dynamic working environment focused on delivering exceptional customer service. Putting customers first, DG International’s hard-working and innovative team strives to exceed expectations. Its commitment to exceptional customer service, attention to detail, industry expertise, and a dedicated team of experienced operators sets DG International apart as a leader in freight forwarding.

21. Andrew Fox – Railston Limited

Established in 1983, Railston brings over 35 years of expertise in designing, supplying, and installing retail display equipment, serving the retail and leisure sectors with fit-out services. While boasting an enviable track record, Railston is dedicated to future growth. Today, Railston is a global leader in retail display equipment, supplying fixtures to 5 continents and over 50 countries, including the USA, Australia, and China. With installation teams operating across Europe and a diverse, multinational workforce, Railston maintains additional locations in Brno, the Czech Republic, and the Far East.

22. Ashley Dexter – Source Group International

Source Technology, established in 2015, is committed to being the go-to recruiter for its valued clients. Source Group focuses on more than just filling positions; its approach centres on understanding each client’s industry nuances, company culture, and ideal team dynamics. As genuine partners in success, Source Technology prioritises authenticity in its internal hiring and encourages inclusivity and diversity. Dedicated to innovative solutions tailored to individual needs, Source Technology invites collaboration to achieve mutual success in recruitment goals.

23. Dave Ridgway – Neg Earth Lights Limited

Established in 1983, Neg Earth Lights is a prominent independent lighting and rigging supplier catering primarily to live events in the entertainment industry. Known for supplying top-tier equipment to renowned music tours, festivals, and live productions, Neg Earth stands out as a family-run business driven by a deep passion for live events. It excels in creating unique, impactful, and technically complex productions, prioritising a seamless experience for tour managers, lighting designers, and artists.

24. Ben Allen – Mark Allen Group

Founded in 1985, the Mark Allen Group has grown to be a global business with a team of over 400 talented people and a diverse portfolio of market-leading brands, digital products and events providing quality content and information services to specialist business and consumer communities. The business’s success is fuelled by its entrepreneurial spirit, creativity and in-depth market expertise. However, above all, Mark Allen Group believes in conducting business in the right way - with honesty, fairness and integrity.

25. Charles Gurassa - Bucharest Topco Limited

26. Gemma Placey – Beds & Bars

Beds & Bars is a premier operator of tourist accommodation and entertainment venues across Europe, featuring backpacker hostels, bars, and traditional British pubs in 12 cities and eight countries. Beds & Bars is the only hostel group with standalone bars welcoming locals and guests alike. With over 30 years of experience, Beds & Bars offers the best-priced, unforgettable hostel experience supported by local teams with insider knowledge. Guests become part of a vibrant community, enjoying moments and connections that endure beyond their stay.

27. Jeffrey Foulser – Sunset+Vine Productions

Sunset+Vine is a diverse content business with a wide-ranging portfolio, encompassing large host broadcast projects, branded films, major broadcaster contracts, and programming distribution. Sunset+Vine collaborates with federations, channels, events, teams, sponsors, and brands globally, delivering top-tier production and distribution services. As a global expert in large-scale multisport events and championships, Sunset+Vine executes innovative and sophisticated host broadcast operations that combine creative vision with technical expertise, ensuring industry-leading coverage of major events.

28. Jonathan Millatt – Scotline Limited

Established in 1979 with the transportation of its inaugural cargo from Inverness to Varberg, Scotline has evolved into a leading shipping company. Exclusive use of eleven modern box-hold vessels, along with additional vessels under commercial management, empowers Scotline to deliver comprehensive shipping solutions. With exclusive terminals in Rochester and an independent timber terminal in Inverness, Scotline facilitates competitive distribution across England, Scotland, and Wales. Committed to excellence, Scotline prioritises high-level service, recognising that customer success is integral to its own.

29. Aidan Strain – Aidan Strain Electrical Engineering Limited

Aidan Strain Electrical & Mechanical Engineering boasts over 40 years of industry experience, evolving to excel in generator integration alongside electrical and mechanical installations. The business has completed comprehensive electrical fit-outs for six data centres in Amsterdam and continues to innovate in changing industries. With a core team of 70 skilled professionals, ASEE adapts to project demands by deploying additional resources as needed. Known for expertise and adaptability, ASEE remains a leader in electrical and mechanical engineering services.

30. Gerald Cooper – DEA Aviation Limited

DEA Group (DEA) is a world leading technology-led provider of specialised aerial data acquisition services. DEA deploys state-of-the-art aerial sensing and digital processing technology in dynamic, challenging environments worldwide and is frequently relied upon to provide critical security services of national importance, demanding class-leading safety and compliance processes. DEA’s Innovative Technology is industry leading, and its expertise, experience and capability form the foundation of everything the business does.

31. Robert Rostas – Puma Topco Limited

Puma Topco Limited was founded in September 2020. The company's largest shareholder is Tic Bidco Limited, holding a 100% stake. Despite being classified as a startup, Puma Topco Limited is considered a mega-sized company, with Pomanda estimating its turnover at £189.8 million. The company began trading on February 2, 2021, and is part of a group engaged in partnering with selected niche, independent TIC (Testing, Inspection, and Certification) companies that serve a variety of sectors.

32. Dwayne D’Souza – HeliosX

HeliosX is a health tech company dedicated to improving the quality, accessibility and affordability of healthcare for everyone. Founded in 2013, the HeliosX group began when its founder, Dwayne, saw that whilst many other industries had adopted rapid delivery and pushed for customer convenience, healthcare remained a slow and cumbersome experience. Beginning with MedExpress and growing to include Dermatica, PharmacyLab and Ziphealth in the US, the HeliosX group has grown to a team of over 100 people.

33. Dominic Connor – Blackwood Engineering Limited

Blackwood Engineering, with sites in Aberbeeg and Blaina (South Wales) and Dilsen (Belgium), is a global supplier of counterweights and engineered castings to heavy machinery OEMs. Collaborating with leading brands, Blackwood Engineering offers a range of quality products and services. With 75 years of experience, Blackwood Engineering is renowned for engineering excellence, delivering tailored solutions to meet customer demands in the heavy machinery industry.

34. Damian Murray – GEDA Construction Company

GEDA is an award-winning, multifaceted Construction, Civil Engineering, and Development company based in Co Tyrone, Northern Ireland. First established in 1982, the business now operates throughout Ireland and The East Midlands in England. GEDA has built a huge legacy of Civil, Commercial and Building projects throughout these regions and continues to maintain a strong reputation in the spaces it has transformed.

35. Barry Newton – GEOS Group Limited

The Geos Group is an energy and logistics specialist with a network of strategic partners around the UK. It operates fuel terminals and a fleet of ships and trucks, so the business can control the transport and storage of its products. GEOS supplies marine gas oil to vessels everywhere, delivering ex-pipe, by road or via ship-to-ship transfer. GEOS works with ship owners and operators, bunkering their vessels in a timely manner and at competitive prices.

36. Neal Wolin – Brunswick Group Partnership Limited

Brunswick, the world’s leading critical issues firm, empowers clients to navigate complex challenges and play a successful role in the global landscape. With a focus on Business & Society, Brunswick helps articulate company purpose and address societal issues, including climate change through its Climate Hub. Its Regulation & Public Policy expertise facilitates constructive engagement with government stakeholders, while the Geopolitics team aids clients in understanding global macro trends. Brunswick provides crucial support in financial situations such as M&A, IPOs, shareholder activism, and ongoing investor engagement.

37. Mark Olpin – Green Bottle Limited (Slicker Recycling)

Slicker Recycling is the market leading specialist in the collection and recycling of waste oils and hazardous workshop waste. Slicker Recycling works in partnership with its customers to establish the best solution. It offers a wide range of services, including hazardous and non-hazardous waste collections, interceptor and drainage services, tank cleaning and decommissioning, plus much more. Depending on your requirements, Slicker also offers a bespoke service to meet specific business needs and obligations.

38. Edward Pyke – Far & Wide Limited (Simpson Travel)

Established in 2002 with nearly 40 years of industry heritage, Simpson Travel offers idyllic destinations, luxury accommodations, and a personalised service. Going beyond a typical holiday, Simpson Travel creates a seamless experience tailored to your desires, aiming to exceed expectations. They listen attentively to your preferences and strive to make your ideal holiday a reality, ensuring each trip is unforgettable and truly special. Simpson Travel’s commitment to exceptional service sets it apart, delivering holidays that go above and beyond.

39. Ian Larkin – Topsource Worldwide Topco Limited

TopSource Worldwide is a global partner for international expansion, serving clients in over 180 countries. Its diverse team, spanning 24 time zones, delivers tailored solutions to support businesses’ growth journeys. As experts in international expansion, Topsource guides businesses through uncharted territories, providing trusted support and compliance in every country. Count on Topsource as a reliable and responsive extension of your team, ensuring your operations are compliant, secure, and supported worldwide.

40. Jaitej Walia – Cropthetics Limited (JT Agro)

JT Agro is a rapidly expanding post-patent crop protection company, focusing on generic products. With a straightforward and adaptable approach, the business tackles global food challenges by investing in registered product portfolios—from technical synthesis and formulation development to regulatory compliance. Continual investment in research and development underscores its commitment to innovative solutions, blending crop science with technology to achieve agricultural harmony and sustainability for the future.

41. Ian Smith – GSMT Holdings Limited

Goldstar Metal Traders Ltd (GSMT) is a metal recycling specialist, servicing factory premises, demolition sites and waste transfer facilities, for the disposal of ferrous and non-ferrous scrap metal, as well as ELVs (End of Life Vehicles). It operates throughout East Anglia and The Midlands - its head office is in Cambridgeshire with further sites across Norfolk and Lincolnshire, encompassing two sea docks and transfer facilities, allowing GSMT to load shipping containers for worldwide metal exportation.

42. Thomas Greaney – Oakfield (Foods) Limited

Oakfield Foods is a leading meat import and export company, offering a range of food products including poultry, beef, lamb, pork, fish and vegetables. Oakfield Food manages the whole process from concept to supply forming lasting partnerships with suppliers and customers. The business provides an unbiased view of the global supply chain, and uses its experience to advise and provide exposure to potential commercial opportunities, identify product opportunities, provide NPD support, conduct and manage technical approvals and proactively look for cost saving efficiencies.

43. Brett Bannister – Sportshoes.com Group Limited

SportsShoes.com is the UK’s top online retailer for running, gym, and hiking gear. Founded in 1982 by professional footballer Bruce Bannister, it was the first sports store of its kind, offering purely technical sports gear. As trendsetters, SportsShoes.com has evolved into a trusted brand with a wide, curated product range and millions of loyal customers. Its mission is to help customers lead happier, healthier lives through running and fitness, assisting them in making the best product choices for their fitness goals.

44. Nancy Wilde – The Furniture Practice Limited

The Furniture Practice collaborates globally with clients, designers, and professional teams to execute complex projects. Regardless of style, budget, or scope, they maximise furniture investments. With a ‘one client, one team’ approach, clients benefit from consistent expert support throughout the project’s lifespan, including ongoing furniture needs, future projects, and global sites. Assigned specialists handle all furniture-related aspects, tackling project challenges for complete peace of mind and seamless project execution.

45. Alexander Bailey - Dynamic Metals Limited

Dynamic Metals is one of the UK’s largest independent stockists of aerospace-grade metals, serving diverse industry sectors globally from their UK distribution centre. It provides high-grade metals with no minimum order quantities and a strong commitment to customer service. With extensive expertise, industry-leading knowledge, and a wide network of contacts, Dynamic Metals offers comprehensive advice and supplies of aerospace-grade metals. Its materials are delivered swiftly, often with same-day or next-day service, catering to customers across various industries worldwide.

46. Jorge Canellas - Colnaghi UK Ltd

Established in 1760, Colnaghi stands as one of the world’s foremost commercial art galleries. Throughout the late 19th Century, it emerged as a leading dealer in Old Master paintings, prints, and drawings, serving prominent collectors and museums during the Gilded Age. Today, Colnaghi continues to offer expert advice, exceptional service, and a captivating exhibition programme. Located in Mayfair, London, with galleries in New York, Brussels, and Madrid, Colnaghi showcases art spanning ancient works to the 20th Century, with innovative exhibitions like the Venice popup gallery for the 58th Biennale, reimagining the Grand Tour for modern travellers.

47. Scott Liebscher – Misco Technologies Limited

Misco is a leading multi-vendor technology provider offering IT products, services, and solutions to businesses and public sector organisations. With over 30 years of experience, Misco boasts a portfolio of over 50,000 technology products. Its dedicated sales team provides expert advice and ensures timely delivery, freeing up internal resources for core business activities. Misco’s experienced Corporate and Public Sector Sales representatives specialise in the Business, Education, Healthcare, and Government sectors, assisting organisations in selecting the right IT solutions tailored to their needs.

48. Neil Robinson – MSCM Limited

MSCM is a leading manufacturer of subsea products for the global energy industry. As an independent, privately funded limited company based in England, MSCM offers comprehensive services to the offshore energy sector worldwide. With experienced directors and staff boasting extensive subsea industry backgrounds, MSCM specialises in designing and manufacturing hydraulic distribution equipment for subsea production systems. It prioritises continuous research and development, client interface, and engineering support, backed by industry-related subcontract machining facilities for manifold components, ROV lockdowns, valve blocks, and related equipment.

49. Toby Mclean – R.J & K.D Mclean Limited (Tractors & Plant)

With over 30 years of experience, this family-owned business is a leading supplier and buyer of second-hand tractors, diggers, telehandlers, dumpers, and various types of plant and equipment. Serving farmers, contractors, builders, and small-holders, the business guarantees a diverse selection to suit your needs. As one of the busiest dealers in the southwest of England, the business specialises in quality equipment from renowned brands like John Deere, Case, Massey Ferguson, JCB, and more. Trust Tractors & Plant for reliable machinery backed by decades of expertise.

50. Richard Parris – Parris Tractors Limited

Parris Tractors, situated in Somerset near Taunton in South West England, is conveniently located just ten minutes from junction 25 of the M5 motorway. The business supplies top-quality agricultural equipment to both export and domestic markets. Specialising in late used tractors, Parris Tractors serves customers worldwide. It also offers new Quicke loaders and Zuidberg front linkage and PTO systems, which can be fitted to tractors as required. Parris Tractors’ equipment is meticulously cleaned and presented to meet high standards of quality and appearance.

51. Jessica Findell – AC Valve Alliance Group

The AC Valve Alliance Group comprises seven distinct privately owned companies, each excelling in their respective fields. These companies specialise in valve and automation solutions across diverse industries and applications. As major stockists and distributors, the group also offers innovative manufacturing options. Dedicated specialists with extensive industry experience and deep product knowledge enable the group to provide optimal solutions and up-to-date advice on product selection and materials. The group’s mission is to educate, support, and instil confidence in customers through friendly, knowledgeable interactions.

52. Lynsey Morrison – Warrant Group Limited

Warrant Group is revolutionising forwarding services with a unique approach to customer service, enabling clients to focus on their core business while eliminating logistics distractions. Its inbound Ocean product features an EDI-connected global network and scalable purchase order management services. The Ocean export package includes carrier alliance options, rail and road services, in-house customs, documentation management, and access to the My Warrant portal. As an AEO-certified broker, Warrant Group prioritises Customs & Compliance, ensuring a seamless supply chain.

53. Jessica Calton – Bryan W. Nash & Sons Limited

With over 40 years of expertise in supplying quality ingredients to the food and beverage industries, Bryan W Nash & Sons Ltd remains committed to meeting global demands for food ingredient supply. Its experienced team ensures timely and cost-effective delivery of quality products using bespoke supply chain software. Bryan W Nash & Sons Ltd possesses comprehensive knowledge of paperwork requirements supporting product quality and clearance procedures, integrated into their internal management systems.

54. Simon Browse – Executive Jet Support Limited

Executive Jet Support is a world-leading provider of commercial aircraft, engines, and airframe components to nearly 200 operators across over 40 countries globally. Based near London Heathrow, it offers aerospace components for sale, exchange, or loan from extensive stock holdings for major aircraft manufacturers like Airbus, Boeing, and Gulfstream. Executive Jet Support stocks rotable and consumable parts with EASA and FAA certification. With round-the-clock dedicated support and extensive industry experience, it provides total aircraft support, tailoring innovative solutions to meet individual needs.

55. Rob Walker – Quantum House Holdings Limited

Incorporated in 2014, Quantum Group is a regional developer and housebuilder operating in the South East of England. The company has seen exponential growth in its organic land and planning pipeline, leading to numerous high-quality developments in its core area. In recent years, Quantum Group has made significant investments in its subject-to-planning pipeline business and expanded its construction arm, Quantum Design & Build. This expansion has facilitated the formation of new partnerships with housing associations to deliver homes and further grow the business.

56. David Chattwell – Sop International Limited

Established in 1971 as a packer and processor of edible oils in Runcorn, Cheshire, SOP relocated its head office to Hertford in 2003 to import and distribute Oriental and Asian Foods. Specialising in high-quality products sourced from approved suppliers in the Far East, SOP’s dedicated team surpasses customer expectations. In 2020, SOP relocated to a purpose-built headquarters in Harlow, Essex, marking a significant phase in its expansion to provide authentic Asian and Oriental products to the UK and abroad. SOP’s mission: to collaborate closely with customers for exceptional service.

57. Karl Meredith – CastAlum Limited

CastAlum, an internationally acclaimed aluminium die casting and machining centre located in Mid Wales, UK, is one of the region’s largest employers, having expanded its workforce by over 25% in the last three years. Its "People Strategy" supports long-term business goals, with a commitment to equal opportunities, inclusion, and diversity. The company invests in recruitment, engineering apprenticeships, annual appraisals, learning opportunities through universities and colleges, leadership development, internal progression, workforce flexibility, and engagement.

58. Darragh Mccarthy – FinTru Limited

FinTru redefines the Client Lifecycle Management experience with a big-picture view, offering wide-ranging expertise in KYC, Compliance, Risk, and Legal solutions for leading Global Financial Institutions. Its technology-enabled solutions revolutionise the end customer experience while seamlessly ensuring compliance with regulatory requirements. With over 1,400 employees across UK, EU, and US offices, FinTru empowers its team to drive innovative financial services solutions, positively impacting global clients and local communities. FinTru is committed to its social purpose of creating high-quality professional employment globally.

59. Phil Earl – Agrivert

Agrivert Group is a leader in renewable energy, designing, building, and operating anaerobic digestion facilities for biogas generation. With over 30 years of experience, Agrivert delivers engineering and operational excellence. It specialises in anaerobic digestion and solar PV installations for commercial, agricultural, and domestic clients, customising solutions for each project. Agrivert’s technology-agnostic approach ensures optimal performance, surpassing industry norms in energy generation, uptime, and profitability. Agrivert’s commitment to efficiency and reliability extends to projects in the UK and internationally.

60. Jim Wright - SSS Super Alloys Limited

SSS Super Alloys is a leading distributor of OEM approved Nickel Alloys, transforming Supply Chain Management with its innovative approach and dynamic customer service. Specialising in Nickel Alloys, SSS Super Alloys’s knowledgeable team provides 24/7 support for bespoke requirements. SSS Super Alloys maintains unrivalled inventory levels, ensuring confidence and support for future projects. It actively stock-profile all grades to match project needs, delivering materials globally within agreed timescales.

61. John Briggs - Rhopoint Holdings Limited

Rhopoint, established in 1975, has been a cornerstone for electronic design engineers, offering precision resistors for product development. The company’s name, derived from the Greek letter ρ (rho) representing electrical resistivity and "point" denoting precision in measurement, underscores Rhopoint’s expertise in this field. With a commitment to quality and innovation in precision resistor technology, Rhopoint continues to excel in the dynamic realm of electronic components and engineering solutions.

62. James Hadley – Immersive Labs

Immersive Labs, a leader in cybersecurity skills and training platforms according to The Forrester Wave™: Cybersecurity Skills and Training Platforms, Q4 2023, provides immersive, hands-on training to enhance understanding of AI-related risks and opportunities. Its labs integrate AI to simulate real-world scenarios, enabling teams to leverage AI for increased organisational resilience. Immersive Labs measures human cyber capabilities across technical and non-technical roles—cyber teams, developers, engineers, and executives—through real-time assessments, fostering Cyber Workforce Resilience.

63. Robert Olding – The Torrington Group

64. Meirion Rees – Phi Topco Limited

Phi Bidco (UK) Limited, established on December 2, 2020, stands as an active player in the corporate landscape, with its registered office situated in London. Despite its relatively recent inception, the company has been operational for 3 years, a testament to its swift integration into the business arena. As Phi Bidco (UK) Limited continues to evolve and expand its footprint, its dynamic presence underscores its commitment to excellence and innovation in the realm of business support services.

65. Richard Bartholomew – Bartholomews

Bartholomews Agri Food Ltd has been a trusted supplier of farming inputs for over a century. Originally focused on animal feed, the company has evolved into an internationally recognised provider of services that support farmers in producing high-quality crops. From fertilisers and seeds to grain marketing and agronomy, Bartholomews is committed to helping farmers optimise their yields. Its grain storage and shipping facility in Shoreham, East Sussex, offers customers access to markets across the UK, Europe, and North Africa.

66. Nicholas Barton – The Barton Partnership

The Barton Partnership is dedicated to supporting client growth aspirations and inspiring organisational change across core functions. The business engages with key individuals to drive business performance and portfolio value in Strategy & M&A. Its expertise in Transformation & Change mobilises experienced teams to deliver strategic agendas. The Barton Partnership sources exceptional professionals to navigate complex sustainability challenges and drive social change in ESG & Sustainability. Additionally, it assists organisations in evolving business strategies through digital, data, and analytics capabilities in Data & Analytics.

67. Stephan Sayre – Deucalion Aviation

Deucalion Aviation is a global provider of aircraft asset management, financing, and investment services, offering a full suite of asset management solutions and capital solutions for the aviation industry. With deep technical expertise and a proven track record, Deucalion Aviation leverages structured equity solutions from investment funds managed by SVPGlobal to deliver value to clients. Its integrated services support airlines and investors by effectively managing risk and optimising returns throughout the aviation cycle.

68. Joanna Wakeham – Athena Infinite Spirit(Home of Human Centric Corporate Mobility)

K2 is an independent global mobility relocation and professional services provider. It offers bespoke, distraction-free, and impartial solutions for global relocations and assignments. From origin to destination, K2 provides personalised support packages for short-term mobility, long-term international assignments, permanent transfers, group moves, and domestic assignments. Acting as an extension of in-house HR/global mobility teams, K2 manages services such as immigration, relocation management, move management, expense management, fully outsourced assignment management, and strategic advisory services to support employee relocations worldwide.

69. Ian Crabbe - Royston Lead Limited

Royston, with over 90 years of experience in the lead industry, manufactures for diverse sectors including Nuclear, Medical, Subsea, Defence, Petrochemical, and Mining. Originally founded in 1920 as George Royston & Sons on the Pogmoor Brick Works site, Royston quickly gained international acclaim for steel vessel and assembly manufacturing. Acquired by International Metal Industries in 2020, Royston Lead Limited maintains its commitment to bespoke customer needs with specialist sales and specifications personnel.

70. Marc Meyohas – Hashmal Holdings Limited (Pioneering a Better Future - McLaren Applied)

The world is experiencing significant change, the greatest in generations. At McLaren Applied, its people and technologies are pioneering a better future – more sustainable, intelligent, connected, purpose-driven, and collaborative. With 30 years of cutting-edge motorsport expertise, McLaren Applied delivers real benefits to customers, partners, stakeholders, and the world. Innovating across motorsport, automotive, transport, and beyond, its team delivers breakthroughs in performance, electrification, connectivity, telemetry, control, and analytics.

71. James Goman - XELGH Limited

Founded in 1992, Xel Group is a specialist vendor of memory and silicon storage products, serving small, medium, and large companies globally. Privately owned, Xel has grown by focusing on memory technology, innovative supply solutions, and dedicated customer service. In 2017, Xel Group’s global sales exceeded $200M. Partnered with manufacturers of leading-edge and legacy technologies, Xel delivers comprehensive solutions, from SDR to DDR4. As a specialist distributor, Xel offers a fresh approach to help suppliers and customers achieve their objectives.

72. Edward Grainger – Grainger & Worrall Limited

Grainger & Worrall remains a global leader in castings development and innovation, driving advancements in lightweight and efficient propulsion solutions. With nearly three-quarters of a century of expertise, the company stands unrivalled in resources and historical delivery. World-class customers, leading in diverse sectors, trust Grainger & Worrall to sustain their competitive edge through ongoing innovation. The company is privileged to partner with these organisations and is committed to delivering cutting-edge solutions that uphold their leadership positions in the industry.

73. Kevan Sayer – Langley Alloys

Langley Alloys was created in 1938, with the objective of developing high-performance alloys for naval and aerospace applications. Its history includes the patent for the very first commercial super duplex stainless steel, Ferralium 255, and the invention of the highest-strength copper-nickel alloy Hiduron, now widely used in modern subsea applications. These days, the business operates from specialist facilities in the UK and USA, where its comprehensive stockholding of bars, plates and pipes allows us to supply customers globally.

74. Graeme Ramsay – Hotel Management International (Holdings) Limited(Glendola Leisure)

Glendola Leisure Group is one of the UK’s leading family-owned private hospitality companies, operating hotels, pubs, coffee roasteries, restaurants, and a brewery. Founded in 1973 by chairman Peter Salussolia, Glendola Leisure, alongside its sister company HMI, generates a turnover of £65 million. Renowned for its entrepreneurial approach, the company leads in innovation and creativity. Committed to building iconic, enduring businesses, Glendola Leisure continually strives to expand, driven by a strong generational family business ethos.

75. Stewart Towe – Hadley Group Holdings Limited

Hadley Group offers integrated solutions from project inception, leveraging expertise in cold roll forming technology. Its in-house design teams cover tooling design for production processes and structural engineering to enhance waste management and sustainability. Serving diverse markets like construction, automotive, and retail, Hadley Group’s steel profiles and components benefit from cold rollforming and UltraSTEEL® manufacturing. Hadley Group provides structural and non-structural solutions for construction, intricate lightweight components for automotive weight reduction, and precision quality for robotics in the retail sector.

76. Stephen Waterhouse – Lattimer Group Limited

Lattimer is a pioneering organisation renowned for designing and manufacturing IS variable equipment, addressing unique challenges with tailored solutions. With a longstanding reputation for exceptional quality, Lattimer’s precision-crafted products are synonymous with excellence in the glass container manufacturing sector. The business is dedicated to surpassing customer expectations, consistently setting industry standards through innovative manufacturing and supply practices. Lattimer remains committed to delivering products that define excellence and reliability in the demanding field of glass container forming.

77. Frederick Manduca – Newfoundland Diagnostics LTD

With over 100 million tests sold worldwide, Newfoundland Diagnostics is a market-leading provider of medical devices and diagnostic tests, predominantly self-use/at-home lateral flow test kits. It has also partnered with Acon Biotech to become the UK distributor of the Flowflex SARS-CoV-2 (Covid-19) test. With an aim to make high quality healthcare products more affordable and accessible to everyone, Newfoundland offers tests for a wide range of illnesses and diseases, including cancer markers, fertility checks, and blood tests for intolerances and deficiencies.

78. Simon Pizey – Done + Dusted Productions

Done + Dusted, rooted in the heart of entertainment, thrives on creating captivating content and experiences that resonate globally. With a profound understanding of audience engagement, it crafts narratives that entertain, influence, and forge lasting connections. Through collaborative efforts, D+D innovates formats, elevates intellectual property, and pioneers techniques to advance entertainment. Embracing the fluidity of storytelling, Done + Dusted ensures productions evolve continuously, mirroring the dynamic world it inhabits, to captivate audiences at every turn.

79. Thomas Case - N.H. Case Limited

NH Case Ltd, a family-owned business established in the 1920s, is a leading distributor of food across various categories in the UK. Serving manufacturers, wholesalers, and caterers, its operations extend from Wincanton with additional facilities in Grimsby for fish processing and Warminster for ready meal production. NH Case caters to diverse sectors including schools, universities, cruise ships, and hospitals daily. Committed to sustainability, it prioritises efficient distribution, minimal energy consumption, and responsible waste management to reduce environmental impact and carbon footprint.

80. Ivan Jackson – Trilogy International

Trilogy International is a global human capital solutions business built on principles of excellence and expertise. Trilogy’s teams across the US, UK and Europe are exclusively made up of experienced consultants finding local talent as well as remote, offshore, and nearshore solutions. It partners with large global brands and some of the most exciting SME challengers, in sectors such as banking, insurance, professional services, pharmaceuticals and energy.

81. Lucien Sullivan - ERSG LTD

Founded in 2008 by friends Jim and Lucien, ersg emerged from its extensive recruitment experience and a vision for sustainable recruitment in the renewable energy sector. Today, with a global presence spanning 15 offices, ersg is an award-winning provider of recruitment and workforce solutions to the global energy, renewables, engineering, power, and building markets. Committed to combatting climate change, ersg leverages its industry network to hire talent that drives progress towards NetZero targets while supporting local communities through job creation and giving back.

82. Leah McGimpsey – APEM Group Ltd

APEM is a global environmental consultancy providing independent advice and guidance to support government and environmental regulatory guidelines. Its integrated expert approach covers all areas of the natural environment, enhanced with innovative remote sensing technology and world-class laboratory services to provide advice reinforced by data excellence. APEM supports a wide range of industries, providing independent environmental consultancy and expert advice.

83. Richard Newman – Thew Arnott

Established in 1864 during the reign of Queen Victoria and President Lincoln, this sixth generation UK family business exudes gravitas. Thew Arnott has evolved through exclusive agencies, distribution arrangements, and partnerships, forming a robust foundation for its in-house produced brands. With expertise spanning barrier security, protective coating, dispersion, emulsification, fat absorption, powder instantiation, friction reduction, lubrication, micronutrition, organoleptic enhancement, shelf-life extension, and texturisation, Thew Arnott excels across various business sectors with advanced application technologies.

84. Jonathan Morley – Trueform Engineering Holdings Limited

Trueform is revolutionising public transportation through design, innovation, and technology. As a pioneering technology and manufacturing company, Trueform delivers leading products, specialist engineering solutions, and field support services for all modes of passenger transport. With international operations, Trueform holds contracts with major cities to design, manufacture, install, and maintain premium-quality, intelligent solutions for public transportation, intelligent mobility, smart city infrastructure, zero-emission initiatives, and digital display communication. Trueform is at the forefront of shaping the future of urban mobility and connectivity.

85. Ed Gillett - Chartersync Limited

Aviation enthusiasts and CharterSync co-founders and directors, Ed Gillett and Simon Watson, initially crossed paths in 2015 while training to become commercial pilots with a leading international airline. Ed Gillett identified a gap in the market for a digital air cargo charter service solution back in 2012 while working at an air cargo charter brokerage. Recognising inefficiencies in the booking process, Ed conceived the idea of streamlining charter bookings to simplify and enhance efficiency for freight forwarders and operators.

86. Eddie Lehart - H. B. Leisure Ltd.

Founded by Harold Burt in 1927, HB Leisure (HBL) has evolved into the global leader in skill games and a prominent player in family arcades. Operating in over 150 major theme parks and attractions across 25 countries worldwide, HBL brings a friendly touch and a diverse range of skill games to over 150 million customers annually. Passion is ingrained in HBL’s DNA, reflected in its commitment, enthusiasm, determination, and pursuit of excellence across all aspects of its operations.

87. Samar Bose – Boseco Limited

BOSeCO is a prominent firm of Chartered Accountants based in Finchley, offering specialised accountancy, audit, and taxation services to restaurants, local businesses, individuals, and small companies. With a focus on trusted and superior client service, BOSeCO provides tailored advice to businesses and individuals, ensuring outstanding value and satisfaction. Known for its commitment to understanding clients’ needs thoroughly, BOSeCO delivers distinguished solutions that meet and exceed expectations, making it a trusted choice for accounting services in the Finchley area.

88. Nathan Burrell – Pinnacle International Freight Holdings Limited

Pinnacle is a distinguished freight forwarding company with owned and operated offices and warehousing facilities in the UK and USA, dedicated to supporting businesses with import, export, cross-trade, storage, and distribution services. Established in 1972 and privately owned, Pinnacle has built a legacy of almost 50 years in delivering personalised, professional, and expert-led service to customers worldwide. With investments in cutting-edge shipping and warehouse management systems, Pinnacle’s experienced teams consistently align with customer goals to ensure seamless operations and success in global markets.

89. James Moore – Farol Limited

Farol is dedicated to delivering pre-eminent service through innovative technology and fostering a rewarding environment for employees. Embracing technology for growth and profitability, Farol values customer partnership, reliability, teamwork, and creativity. By leveraging the latest technology, machine data, and connectivity, Farol ensures added value and sustainability for customers. With a focus on reliability and forward-thinking, Farol cultivates a winning mindset. Respecting teamwork and creativity, Farol nurtures a highly rewarding environment that encourages outstanding leadership in the industry.

90. Grant Peires – Resort Solutions

Resort Solutions Limited is a full-service provider of resort and club management services to the holiday ownership industry. The company’s mission is to provide the best possible holiday experience for owners and guests while increasing resort profitability, boosting performance and improving efficiency. Over the past eighteen years, Resort Solutions Limited has become a recognised leader in the field of resort management providing superior service, support and advice.

91. Paul Willians – Kaizen Entertainment Limited

In a significant development within the entertainment industry, SEGA Amusements International, a key subsidiary of SEGA Corporation headquartered in Japan, is undergoing a change in ownership. Led by industry veteran and CEO Paul Williams, the management team is spearheading the acquisition process. This transition has seen the establishment of the holding company, Kaizen Entertainment. Under the terms of the acquisition, the iconic SEGA Amusements International name will be preserved through a royalty agreement with SEGA Corporation. This strategic move ensures continuity in business operations, reassuring stakeholders and fans alike. Amidst these changes, the company remains committed to delivering the same level of innovation and excitement that has defined the SEGA brand for decades.

92. Mark Mccaffrey – Crust & Crumb Bakery

Crust and Crumb is a premier producer of flatbread and garlic bread products, trusted by leading retail and food service clients globally. As Ireland’s largest manufacturer in this sector, Crust and Crumb excels in producing ambient, chilled, and frozen varieties, including pizza bases, flatbreads, and garlic baguettes. Specialising in gluten-free and vegan options, Crust & Crumb operates from six state-of-the-art facilities across Fermanagh, Cavan, and Armagh. Committed to quality, service, and innovation, Crust and Crumb sets industry standards and serves customers worldwide with excellence.

93. Alan Mccann - Castle Chemicals Ltd

Castle Chemicals, established in 1997, is a trusted global supplier of high-quality additives to businesses worldwide. Its expert team provides tailored product solutions, offering comprehensive support in product development and application. Castle Chemicals excels in addressing diverse technical challenges and delivering competitive pricing. Castle Chemicals prioritises customer needs, ensuring optimal product selection. With ISO 9001 certification and REACH compliance, the business guarantees quality and adherence to regulatory standards, reinforcing its commitment to excellence in service and product offerings.

94. Jill Webster – Rubberatkins

Rubberatkins collaborates with clients to deliver innovative, high-performance sealing solutions. Its extensive in-house capabilities ensure end-to-end control of design, manufacturing, and product qualification. Specialising in custom solutions for challenging environments, Rubberatkins has earned a strong reputation for success. Clients benefit from a vast library of elastomers and thermoplastics, enabling reliable performance in hostile conditions. Rubberatkins primarily serves the Oil & Gas sector while also supporting the Space and Semiconductor industries.

95. Christopher Ware - WV Associates Limited

Wear Valley Aerosols is a prominent UK supplier of personal care, medical, and technical products in aerosol and pump dispenser formats. The business provides comprehensive manufacturing services from concept to realisation, covering product design, development, artwork generation, consumer trials, approval, formulation, manufacture, and marketing. With expertise in diverse sectors, Wear Valley Aerosols delivers tailored solutions to meet specific client needs, ensuring high-quality products and services throughout the process.

96. Lilia Santos - Medik8 Limited

Founded in 2009 by UK scientists and brothers, Elliot and Daniel Isaacs, Medik8 is an award-winning, age-defying skincare brand. Born from years of clinical and consumer research, its mission was clear: to simplify the route to great skin (regardless of age) and deliver upon one simple customer promise: results without compromise.

97. Eric Liu – Hungry Panda

Golden Panda is a trailblazer in Chinese cuisine, delivering culinary excellence worldwide through industry-leading delivery services that seamlessly connect food, people, and culture. The prestigious ‘Golden Panda Award’ signifies excellence in the global overseas Chinese food industry, setting the highest standards for culinary achievement. As the exclusive international honour dedicated to recognising restaurant businesses in the food delivery sector, this award reflects Golden Panda’s commitment to promoting and celebrating outstanding achievements in international Chinese cuisine.

98. William Orr - E J Orr Limited

Orrsum is a leading specialist in socks, underwear, and loungewear, renowned for exceptional product design and trend-driven innovation. Established in 2000, Orrsum has grown into a global supplier within the hosiery, underwear, and loungewear markets. Over 23 years, Orrsum has nurtured enduring partnerships with renowned brands and major retailers, offering valuable market insights and tailored product portfolios. Financially robust and independent, Orrsum operates with a commitment to prioritising the business’s best interests, ensuring exceptional service and quality for clients worldwide.

99. Graham Brown - Sonardyne International Limited

With over 50 years of experience, Sonardyne has pioneered underwater technology, transforming possibilities in offshore energy, maritime defence, and ocean science. Sonardyne engineers, manufactures, and supports innovative solutions, delivering on promises and embracing challenges head-on. By investing in people, technology, and infrastructure, Sonardyne has built a dynamic, responsible business in marine technology. As a vertically integrated company, with its operations under one roof, along with its trusted supply chain and strategic partners, Sonardyne is uniquely positioned to tackle subsea projects with unparalleled capability and expertise.

100. Tom Granger – La Fosse Associates Limited

La Fosse is a talent solutions business that helps build teams to deliver growth and transformation. Through a variety of recruitment services, La Fosse supports its customers to achieve their ambitions, working by their side to create a total talent solution from the classroom to the boardroom. Over the last 16 years, La Fosse has supported its customers to build exceptional tech teams, scale at pace, and transform their technology and digital landscapes.