Universal Partners co-founders discuss international expansion plans

Partner content: E2E
Wednesday 29 May 2024 17:12
Marking the launch of this year’s E2E International 100 track, we spent 100 seconds with three entrepreneurial UK businesses excelling in the area of export growth.

CEO Oliver Carson and Chairman Dhaval Patel are co-founders of Universal Partners, a company that began in Oliver’s living room and has since grown into one of the world’s leading cross-border payments businesses. Their plans for further growth include new product offerings and entering new jurisdictions, while remaining client-centric and harnessing the network effects that E2E offers.

