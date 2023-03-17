E2E 100 announces the first of their six tracks: The E2E Female 100

E2E is delighted to launch the first of its six tracks, the E2E Female 100 in association with The Independent and founding strategic partner IWG plc.

E2E 100 is a significant initiative designed to showcase the very best UK companies that are excelling, experiencing consistent growth, and presenting disruptive business strategies creating an impact not just in their own sector, but also on a nationwide – and in some cases a global – scale.

The E2E Female 100 is the first of six tracks scheduled over the coming months, and will identify the 100 fastest-growing female-led or founded businesses in the UK through their growth rate of employees over the past three years from data gathered by Experian and Go Live Data.

As well as recognising innovators and changemakers across the UK, the initiative also provides an opportunity to get under the skin of today’s business challenges.

The recent pandemic and cost of living crisis have generated start-ups at record levels. However, the UK’s world ranking for scale-up entrepreneurship has dropped to 25th. The E2E 100 is designed to correct that imbalance, provide recognition and a platform where the UK’s innovators and business generators will flourish.

Five more E2E 100 tracks will be revealed this year and each celebrated over dinner at The Houses of Parliament: E2E Tech 100; E2E International 100; E2E Job Creation 100; E2E Dynamic 100; and E2E Profit 100.

Each will focus on distinct, but equally important aspects of UK business, by celebrating the companies and individuals making the biggest impacts in each category. Each track will chart the top 100 UK businesses within the category, celebrating the visionary leaders behind each one of these success stories, and inspiring the next generation of entrepreneurs in the process.