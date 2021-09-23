✕ Close Angela Rayner condemns Dominic Raab over rising gas prices in PMQs row

Nearly 1.5 million households have already been affected by energy companies going bust, according to figures from watchdog Ofgem, as the UK’s crisis deepens..

Seven firms have now collapsed in a matter of weeks amid a more than threefold spike in wholesale gas prices, with Avro Energy and Greenwill becoming the latest to fold on Tuesday.

While all customers impacted by the collapse of firms will continue to receive energy until Ofgem appoints a new – possibly more expensive – supplier, the regulator’s boss Jonathan Brearley warned MPs that the number of customers affected will “go well above” the hundreds of thousands.

Meanwhile, junior business minister Paul Scully admitted on Thursday that the government “having lots of conversations” with Ofgem and suppliers over whether a cap on gas and electricity prices for consumers may have to go up – just days after both business secretary Kwasi Kwarteng and the regulator insisted the cap should “remain in place”.