Energy companies bust - live: Nearly 1.5m UK households affected as ministers and Ofgem discuss price cap rise
Nearly 1.5 million households have already been affected by energy companies going bust, according to figures from watchdog Ofgem, as the UK’s crisis deepens..
Seven firms have now collapsed in a matter of weeks amid a more than threefold spike in wholesale gas prices, with Avro Energy and Greenwill becoming the latest to fold on Tuesday.
While all customers impacted by the collapse of firms will continue to receive energy until Ofgem appoints a new – possibly more expensive – supplier, the regulator’s boss Jonathan Brearley warned MPs that the number of customers affected will “go well above” the hundreds of thousands.
Meanwhile, junior business minister Paul Scully admitted on Thursday that the government “having lots of conversations” with Ofgem and suppliers over whether a cap on gas and electricity prices for consumers may have to go up – just days after both business secretary Kwasi Kwarteng and the regulator insisted the cap should “remain in place”.
Government having ‘lots of conversations’ about possible energy cap increase
Ministers are discussing with Ofgem about whether or not a cap on gas and electricity prices for consumers may have to go up, a junior business minister has said.
“We've had lots of conversations ... with companies themselves, with Ofgem, in reviewing that price cap we clearly want to protect customers,” Paul Scully told Sky News.
Asked what the worst-case scenario was for a cap rise, Mr Scully – who described there being “pressure” on the cap – said: “This is all part of the conversations that Ofgem will set that cap at, because supply prices are based on a number of factors.
“Clearly, as government, we need to make sure we are planning for the worst-case scenario because we want to make sure we can protect consumers.”
Pressed on what the worst-case scenario looked like, he added: “That is goes on for longer than a short spike. I can't give you a figure now.”
The price cap, set by Ofgem, limits the cost of energy for about 11 million people on suppliers’ default tariffs. It is reviewed twice a year.
It is due to rise 12 per cent on 1 October to £1,277 for a household using an average amount of energy, and would in normal circumstances be reviewed again in April 2022.
UK not heading back into ‘winter of discontent’, junior minister insists
The UK is not heading back into a 1970s-style “winter of discontent”, a junior minister has insisted, referring to the period when the economy was brought to it knees by strikes and power cuts.
Asked by Times Radio if a winter of discontent with empty shelves, power cuts and rising living costs was looming, Paul Scully said: “No. Look this isn't a 1970s thing at all. I don't recognise that."
“We need to build resilience back into the economy in some of these areas,” the small business minister said, adding: “There is not need for people to go out and panic buy.”
Avro Energy collapse prompts questions over ‘supplier of last resort’ system
With 580,000 customers, Avro Energy is by far the largest company to go out of business so far, prompting questions over whether the “supplier of last resort” system can cope.
Another medium-sized supplier, Igloo, is reportedly on the verge of collapse, with administrators said to be assessing the options for insolvency.
1.5 million households hit by gas supply crisis as more firms go bust
Gas price surge forces two more companies out of business, with others thought to be on the brink – but regulator says households will be protected
Nearly 1.5 million households hit by firms going bust
Nearly 1.5 million UK households now face being switched to a new – and possibly more expensive – supplier, after their firms went bust.
Figures from Ofgem show that the collapse of Avro Energy and Greenwill on Wednesday affected a further 830,000 customers.
Nine firms have now collapsed, which according to the BBC accounted for five per cent of the UK’s energy market.
Good morning, and welcome to The Independent’s live blog on the UK’s energy crisis, where we’ll be providing rolling updates on the latest news and statistics.
