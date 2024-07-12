Pubs to get welcome boost from England Euro 2024 success

Support truly

Preparations for the Euro 2024 final are reaching fever pitch with pubs preparing for another welcome economic boost as an extra 10 million pints will be poured on Sunday.

Publicans have laboured under tough trading conditions in recent years as they’ve battled closures during the Covid-19 pandemic, inflation and the cost of living crisis.

However, England’s progress through the tournament in Germany has provided a sales boost to ailing boozers after industry figures showed 500 closed their doors for the last time in 2023.

Leading trade body UKHospitality estimates that when the Three Lions clash with Spain at the weekend it will deliver a 50 per cent increase in sales across the industry.

It added that the entire hospitality sector is set to benefit from overall sales increases of £800m across the whole tournament.

England fans mingle with Dutch supporters before the Euro 2024 semi-final in Dortmund (Nick Potts/PA) ( PA Wire )

Meanwhile, the British Beer And Pub Association estimates that landlords will pull an extra 10 million pints from the pre-match build-up to the final whistle amounting to an additional £48m in revenue.

And revellers are able to either celebrate late into the night or drown their sorrows as licensing hours will be extended until 1am on Monday.

Rob Star, who opened the Star of Bethnal Green in east London in 2007 and owns seven other establishments across London, said England’s progress through the tournament has led to a welcome boost in trade over the summer months.

He said: “It’s [Euro2024] been great for getting people through the door. I think it was a little slow to start with but it really ramped up a lot for the quarter-final when England played Switzerland and then semi-final when the venues were really packed out.”

Mr Star said due to the high demand they decided to ticket for places in one of his pubs and that only a handful of tickets remain, which he expects will go in the next few hours.

England fans celebrate their side’s second goal of the game at BOXPark Wembley, London, during a screening of the UEFA Euro 2024, semi final match, between England and the Netherlands (Nigel French/PA) ( PA Wire )

He added: “People often assume it’s the busiest in the summer but in fact the winter with all the Christmas parties and people celebrating is when we do our best trade.

“The summer, especially in London, can be challenging if you don’t have a large beer garden. If you don’t have that premium outside space and then you have people going off for festivals and holidays then June and July can be some of the tougher months.

“But the Euros has given us a real boost. The semi-final on the Wednesday and final on the Sunday is the equivalent of two extra weekeend days, it’s double the trade.”

Thousands of those pints, including gallons of alcohol-free beers, will flow during the late night licensing hours with pubs in England allowed to remain open until 1am for fans to celebrate - or drown their sorrows.

Kate Nicholls, chief executive of UKHospitality, said: “The Euros final this Sunday will be a momentous day for the country and our nation’s pubs and bars, which are set to see a sales boost of £120 million.

“Pubs will be packed to the rafters with fans cheering on the Three Lions and creating an unrivalled atmosphere, outside of being at the game in Berlin.

“With licensing hours already extended until 1am this Sunday, I hope fans will be able to take advantage to celebrate a historic victory for England.”

Emma McClarkin, chief executive of the British Beer And Pub Association, said: “Fans have shown us resoundingly this tournament that there is no better place to watch our teams and soak up the atmosphere than the great British pub.

“This Sunday the BBPA urges everyone to get down their local, support our pubs and get behind the boys. Come on England!”