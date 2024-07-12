✕ Close Fully fit England squad train in sun ahead of Euro 2024 SF v Netherlands

England face Spain in the Euro 2024 final on Sunday as the Three Lions try to finally end a wait of more than half a century for a major trophy.

Gareth Southgate’s side have endured a rollercoaster ride in Germany this summer, stuttering through the group phase with two underwhelming draws before a dramatic late overhead kick by Jude Bellingham saved them from a dismal exit in the round of 16. But since then, England have clicked into gear with an improved display to edge past Switzerland on penalties and another step up to see off Netherlands, after Ollie Watkins’ superb last-minute strike secured a 2-1 win.

But now they face a Spanish side widely considered the best team in the tournament, something Southgate himself has admitted. “They would be rightly favourites for what they have done this tournament. They have been the best team. They have got a day longer and in the last three finals, maybe more, it has been quite significant, so we have got to get our recovery spot on.

“Tactically we will have to be perfect as they are such a good side. But we are here.”

Follow all the build-up to England v Spain in the Euro 2024 final below.