England news LIVE: Declan Rice makes bold pledge as historic Euro 2024 final against Spain looms
The Three Lions will take on Spain in Berlin on Sunday for the chance to become champions of Europe
England face Spain in the Euro 2024 final on Sunday as the Three Lions try to finally end a wait of more than half a century for a major trophy.
Gareth Southgate’s side have endured a rollercoaster ride in Germany this summer, stuttering through the group phase with two underwhelming draws before a dramatic late overhead kick by Jude Bellingham saved them from a dismal exit in the round of 16. But since then, England have clicked into gear with an improved display to edge past Switzerland on penalties and another step up to see off Netherlands, after Ollie Watkins’ superb last-minute strike secured a 2-1 win.
But now they face a Spanish side widely considered the best team in the tournament, something Southgate himself has admitted. “They would be rightly favourites for what they have done this tournament. They have been the best team. They have got a day longer and in the last three finals, maybe more, it has been quite significant, so we have got to get our recovery spot on.
“Tactically we will have to be perfect as they are such a good side. But we are here.”
Follow all the build-up to England v Spain in the Euro 2024 final below.
Gareth Southgate says England will have to be “perfect” to beat Spain in Sunday’s Euro 2024 final in Berlin.
The manager stressed that the resilient manner of the squad’s progress through the tournament has created a “togetherness” and “spirit” but that will be essential as the team “will have to find everything that we have got from within”.
England have a chance to make up for their Euro 2020 final defeat to Italy at Wembley, as they prepare to compete in their first tournament final on foreign soil.
Southgate said that experience will help preparation due to the knowledge of how “different” a final is. He played down the idea that would give England any advantage, stating that Spain rightly go into the game as favourites.
How Gareth Southgate changed England fortunes and rebranded patriotism
Southgate, you’re the one. The one manager in England’s century and a half of playing men’s international football to take them to two finals. The only one to reach a final on foreign soil. The one who, if Spain are beaten in Berlin on Sunday, will have a claim to dislodge Sir Alf Ramsey from the top of the list of England managers.
Win Euro 2024 and it will complete an eight-year journey for Gareth Southgate; one of largely smooth, and sometimes unexpected, progress over the first five years, but a rockier ride during the last three, when there have been questions if the manager who took England forwards has then taken them back again.
Declan Rice vows England won’t ‘sit back’ against Spain as they look to learn from Euro 2020 final defeat
Declan Rice says that England know “not to sit back” in order to win Sunday’s Euro 2024 final against Spain at Berlin’s Olympiastadion, having learned from the painful memory of Euro 2020.
The midfielder said the squad are “desperate” to “rewrite history”, as he admitted that “seeing Italy lift that trophy” will haunt him forever. That may also involve learning from history, as Rice said that experience has shown them “how we can win this final”.
The Gareth Southgate mantra defining England’s Euro 2024 charge
There was a delightedly simple statement from Gareth Southgate, having got over so many complications and questions. “I am a proud Englishman.” That is why he took the job in the first place but it obviously had a greater feeling after delivering the national team to a second final in three years and just a third in history. It also has a greater meaning.
England’s dramatic late goals are not luck – there is a secret ingredient to their Euro 2024 success
Lots of things are late in Germany this month. The trains would be the first and most obvious one, and perhaps the most consistent option too.
But soon after the creaking public transport system – which went beyond bent and firmly into broken territory in Dortmund in the hours following the Euro 2024 semi-final – on the list of oft-repeated late occurrences would be England goals.
More than 21 million viewers tune in to England’s semi-final win on ITV
More than 21 million viewers tuned in to watch England’s dramatic Euro 2024 semi-victory over the Netherlands - the highest peak television audience on a single channel since the 2022 World Cup.
Ollie Watkins’ 90th-minute strike in Dortmund earned a 2-1 victory to send Gareth Southgate‘s side through to Sunday evening’s final against Spain.
ITV’s coverage attracted a peak audience of 21.6 million viewers across television and streaming.
The figure is the highest on one channel since December 2022 when the nation tuned in to watch England’s 2-1 quarter-final loss to France at the World Cup in Qatar.
An average audience of 19.6 million watched Wednesday evening’s match as substitute Watkins claimed the late winner after a penalty from captain Harry Kane penalty cancelled out Xavi Simons’ early opener for the Dutch.
Overall coverage of the semi-final, between 6.30pm and 10.45pm, was watched by 12.7 million people, a 64 per cent share of viewing.
Sunday’s final in Berlin - England’s second in succession at the European Championships following a penalty shoot-out loss to Italy at Euro 2020 - will be broadcast by both ITV and the BBC, with kick-off at 8pm.
England v Spain TV channel, start time and how to watch Euro 2024 final
Everything you need to know about the Euro 2024 final between Spain and England
Gareth Southgate: England must be ‘exceptional’ against Spain to win Euro 2024
Gareth Southgate says England must be “exceptional” in and out of possession if their first final on foreign soil is to end in Euro 2024 glory against team of the tournament Spain.
A summer that began with unconvincing displays, fan discontent and widespread criticism will end with a shot at history in Sunday’s Berlin showpiece at the Olympiastadion.
England secured a final showdown against Spain thanks to super sub Ollie Watkins’ stunning strike at the death against Netherlands, sealing a 2-1 win and sparking bedlam across the land.
This is the first time an English men’s team has made it to a major final overseas and a second successive continental final for a side that lost on penalties to Italy at the end of the last edition.
Is Gareth Southgate a substitution genius? Every England sub at Euro 2024 ranked and rated
So does Gareth Southgate know what he’s doing when it comes to making changes? Luke Baker looks back on each and every substitution the England manager has made at Euro 2024 to try and find out.
Gareth Southgate responds to critics of his England substitutions after win against Netherlands
Gareth Southgate has assured England fans that his players have bought into his ideology when it comes to substitutes, after the Three Lions reached the final of Euro 2024.
England have failed to impress in most of their games in Germany, and Southgate has also been criticised for his choice and timing of substitutes. However, England reached a new level to beat Netherlands 2-1 in the semi-finals on Wednesday, with Southgate’s changes proving pivotal.
The former England midfielder brought on Ollie Watkins and Cole Palmer in the 81st minute, and the latter provided the assist for Watkins’s 91st-minute winner – to set up a final against Spain.
“Sometimes it can work that way,” Southgate told ITV after the game in Dortmund. “The most important thing is that all of the squad is ready to come into the game.”
Euro 2024 Golden Boot standings: Harry Kane, Dani Olmo and Jude Bellingham battle to be top scorer
Here are the updated standings in the chase for the Golden Boot, with Harry Kane and Dani Olmo looking the likeliest candidates to finish as Euro 2024’s top scorer:
