Global food prices hit 10-year high, UN reports

Global food prices jumped at their fastest monthly rate for more than a decade in May, according to the United Nations, amplifying fears that coronavirus-driven inflation is accelerating.

The UN Food and Agriculture Organisation’s (FAO) food price index, which tracks global prices of a range of food including cereals, oilseeds, dairy products, meat and sugar, also climbed for a twelfth straight month.

According to the FAO, food prices in May were 4.8 per cent higher than in April – the biggest monthly rise since October 2010 – and 39.7 per cent higher than in May 2020.