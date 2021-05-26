FTSE 100 ends lower while Asia stocks trade mixed, Sensex opens higher

London's FTSE 100 ends lower after a volatile session dragged down by commodity firms and miners. The FTSE 100 ended down 21 points at 7,030 while the FTSE 250 lost 45 points to 22,438.

Meanwhile, the Wall Street stocks closed lower as well, giving up an early edge. Gains by several Big Tech companies helped limit the loss in the Nasdaq composite which ended just four points lower at 13,657. The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.2 per cent each.

The US dollar stood near its lowest levels this year after Fed officials reaffirmed a dovish stance, however, it recovered later.

Stocks in Asia-Pacific were flat or positive in Wednesday morning trade after mixed cues from stateside, The Nikkei 225 in Japan was fractionally lower in the opening, however, recovered later and is trading with a lead of 0.3 per cent at noon.

South Korea’s Kospi, however, is down by 0.2 per cent after advancing 0.1 per cent. Hang Seng is trading 0.7 per cent higher. The S&P/ASX 200 in Australia edged higher but is trading flat. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan also traded little changed.

Indian shares rose on Wednesday following gains in Asian peers while banking shares led the rally. The BSE Sense was up 111 points at 50,749 in the early hours, while the NSE Nifty 50 rose 35 points to 15,243.