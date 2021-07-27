FTSE 100 closes a tad lower as US markets hit record, Asian markets trade mixed while Sensex opens higher

London’s FTSE 100 closed nearly flat on Monday after declining heavily in the early trading hours, dragged by energy stocks, while mining stocks helped cap losses as worries of Covid-19 infections subsided.

The premier share index closed down around two points, or 0.03 per cent, at 7,025, off the session high of 7,038 but well above the low of 6,980. International Consolidated Airlines group was the top gainer and surged 4.6 per cent ahead of its due quarterly results this week. Miners Antofagasta, Rio Tinto, and Anglo American were also among the top gainers on strong base metal prices.

Unilever was the biggest loser on the index after it cut its full-year margin forecasts. Energy stocks fell 1.6 per cent, despite a jump in oil prices.

The domestically focused FTSE 250 fared better, adding almost 50 points, or 0.2 per cent, at 22,933.

European stocks kicked the week off on a cautious with Stoxx 600, falling 0.1 per cent, while Germany’s DAX ended down 0.3 per cent and France’s CAC 40 gained 0.1 per cent.

Across the pond, US indices hit record highs with S&P 500 advancing gains ahead of a busy week of earnings reports from technology’s heaviest hitters. The broad equity benchmark rose 0.2 per cent to a fresh record close of 4,422, extending its winning streak to five days.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 82 points, or 0.2 per cent, to an all-time high of 35,144.31, also rising for a fifth straight day. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite closed slightly higher at 14,840, hitting a new high but closing a little shy of 15,000 mark it was expected to hit soon.

On Tuesday, shares in Asia-Pacific continued to trade mixed with Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index falling sharply along with volatility in mainland Chinese markets following Beijing’s sweeping regulatory overhaul. Hang Seng fell 0.3 per cent while Shanghai Composite traded 0.1 per cent higher, off the lows of 3,443. Japan’s Nikkei, however, continued to trade with modest gains of 0.5 per cent at noon.

Indian equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty rose on Tuesday led by gains in metal and banking stocks. Sensex opened 0.2 per cent, or 143 points, higher at 52,995, while the Nifty50 index opened at 15,860.50, up 36 points, or 0.2 per cent.