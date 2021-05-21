FTSE 100 edges higher as world markets recover after crypto crash, Sensex regains 50,000 mark

London’s FTSE 100 edges higher above 7,000 with gains in industrial stocks, as the world markets also recovered after a crypto crash.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 closed 70 points higher at 7,020 o n Thursday, while the domestically focused FTSE 250 closed 157 points higher to 22,392.

Stocks closed higher on Wall Street as well on Thursday, ending a three-day losing streak, helped by gains in technology stocks, positive weekly jobless data. The S&P 500 rose 1.1 per cent, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.8 per cent. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.6 per cent.

Shares in Asia-Pacific traded higher on Friday morning following positive global cues. Japan’s Nikkei 225 is trading with a gain of half a per cent around noon, while Mainland Chinese markets opened higher but entered into the red territory after early trade.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng retreated 0.2 per cent by noon ahead of its rebalancing later on Friday for June quarter.

Meanwhile Indian indices rose on Friday after a 2-day losing streak, with Sensex opening above 50,000 and Nifty regained 15,000.