Indian equity markets retreated from record highs, tracking weakness in Asian peers. Sensex opened over a hundred points or 0.2 per cent down, below the previously achieved levels of 55,400, while Nifty also gave up levels of 15,400.

Asian stocks made a cautious start on Monday following the release of Chinese economic data. Japan’s Nikkei fell over 500 points or almost 2 per cent in the early morning trade while Hang Seng is recovering from the low levels and still trading in red. Shanghai Composite on the other hand is trading 0.5 per cent up.

Wall Street indices hit fresh record highs on Friday, boosted by an upbeat earnings season, including entertainment juggernaut Disney’s better-than-expected results. The Dow Jones industrial average and S&P 500 closed 0.04 per cent up at 35,515, S&P 500 ended 0.16 per cent up at 4,468.00, while Nasdaq Composite also closed 0.04 per cent at 14,823.

London’s FTSE 100 ended the week on a positive note, hitting a fresh 18-month high in early trade, led by healthcare and consumer staple stocks.

The blue-chip index ended 25 points or 0.4 per cent higher at 7,219, with real estate investment trust Segro, metals mining company polymetal international and energy company SSE as top gainers.

While dollar-earning consumer staples stocks, including Unilever, Reckitt Benckiser Group, British American Tobacco and Diageo Plc gained between 0.5 per cent and 0.8 per cent.

Meanwhile, domestically-focused FTSE 250 ended 0.2 per cent higher.