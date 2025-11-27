Labour U-turns on plans for day-one workers’ protection against unfair dismissal

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ministers have abandoned plans to give workers day-one protection against unfair dismissal in a bid to ensure the Government’s Employment Rights Bill makes it through Parliament.

The Government now intends to introduce the right after six months of service instead – down from the current qualifying period of 24 months – in a U-turn which breaches Labour’s manifesto.

The legislation has been caught in a stand-off between peers and MPs over the Government’s plan to give workers protection on their first day in a job, as well as measures to ban “exploitative” zero hours contracts.

The Department for Business and Trade insisted the updated package would still “benefit millions of working people who will gain new rights and offer business and employers much-needed clarity”.

“To further strengthen these protections, the Government has committed to ensure that the unfair dismissal qualifying period can only be varied by primary legislation and that the compensation cap will be lifted,” the department said.

TUC general secretary Paul Nowak said the “absolute priority” was to get the legislation on to the statute books.

“The Employment Rights Bill is essential to better-quality, more secure jobs for millions of workers across the economy,” he said.

“The absolute priority now is to get these rights – like day-one sick pay – on the statute book so that working people can start benefiting from them from next April.

“Following the Government’s announcement, it is now vital that peers respect Labour’s manifesto mandate and that this Bill secures royal assent as quickly as possible.”

Business Secretary Peter Kyle had hinted at the prospect of a concession earlier this week in a bid to reassure firms, insisting there would be extensive consultations about the measures in the Bill.

Confederation of British Industry (CBI) boss Rain Newton-Smith had argued on Monday that the legislation would take the country “backwards” in its current form.

Business groups welcomed the change, saying the qualifying period of six months to make a claim was “crucial for businesses’ confidence to hire and to support employment, at the same time as protecting workers.”

The British Chambers of Commerce, Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development, CBI, Federation of Small Businesses, Recruitment and Employment Confederation and Small Business Britain said: “Businesses will be relieved that the Government has agreed to a key amendment to the Employment Rights Bill which can pave the way to its initial acceptance.”

The joint statement added: “This change addresses the key problem that must be sorted in primary legislation.

“It shows that dialogue works and is a model for how to consider the important questions that need answering in regulations before new rules come into force.”

However, the groups warned that firms would “still have concerns” about many of the powers within the Bill, including thresholds for industrial action, guaranteed hours contracts and seasonal and temporary workers.

“We remain committed to working with Government and unions to dealing with this in the necessary secondary legislation to implement the Bill,” they said.

“We must ensure that it supports opportunity for workers while avoiding damage to economic growth.”

In its election manifesto, Labour said: “We will consult fully with businesses, workers, and civil society on how to put our plans into practice before legislation is passed.

“This will include banning exploitative zero hours contracts; ending fire and rehire; and introducing basic rights from day one to parental leave, sick pay, and protection from unfair dismissal.”

Tory leader Kemi Badenoch described the move as “another humiliating U-turn” for Labour and said the legislation still contains “measures that will damage businesses and be terrible for economic growth”.

“If Labour won’t scrap the worst elements of this awful Bill, we will. Britain cannot build prosperity with more and more bureaucracy,” she said.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “The Employment Rights Bill is a shell of its former self.

“With fire and rehire and zero hours contracts not being banned, the Bill is already unrecognisable.

“These constant row-backs will only damage workers’ confidence that the protections promised will be worth the wait.

“Labour needs to keep its promises.”

Alex Hall-Chen, principal policy adviser for employment at the Institute of Directors, said: “This is great news for businesses.

“We have consistently called for changes to the Employment Rights Bill, with the introduction of day-one protections against unfair dismissal our number one area of concern.

“Time and time again business leaders have told us that day-one protections against unfair dismissal would increase the cost of employment and disincentivise hiring.

“The Government’s climbdown will give employers the confidence that they can correct hiring mistakes without risking lengthy and expensive tribunal cases.”

Labour MP Andy McDonald said: “When Keir Starmer asked me to work with our Trades Unions to develop a programme for the biggest uplift in workers’ rights and protections in a generation, I did exactly as I was asked and we produced the New Deal for Working People.

“That committed the party to, amongst other things, day one rights for all workers, including basic rights of protection against unfair dismissal.

“The party kept and re-affirmed that commitment in its manifesto, when it published the Employment Rights Bill, and has been repeated by Ministers ever since, from Angela Rayner to Jonny Reynolds, and Peter Kyle as recently as September.

“The plans announced today to merely reduce the qualifying period for unfair dismissal, from two years to six months is a complete betrayal.

“We cannot support that halfway measure.

“Our manifesto was clear: Labour will deliver day one rights.

“Accepting amendments to drop that commitment risks entrenching insecurity and delaying meaningful reform.

“This is a wrong-headed move and I will campaign to have this concession reversed.”