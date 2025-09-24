Greggs to open first pub with its own beers on draft

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Fancy a pint with your steak bake? Well, from this weekend, that dream is set to become a reality as Greggs prepares to open its first ever pub this weekend.

More known for sausage rolls than serving pints, the British firm has revamped one area of a prominent department store to serve up exclusive beers and a Greggs-inspired menu.

If you want a slice of the action, though, you will need to head to Newcastle – The Golden Flake Tavern is located at the Fenwick shop in Eldon Square.

It’s opening this Saturday, 27 September, but it’s only set to be there for around five months.

open image in gallery The Golden Flake Tavern is opening its doors this weekend ( Lewis Munnelly/Greggs/PA )

There will be two exclusive beers on draft – named the Pink Jammie Pale Ale and the Gosforth 1939 Stottie Lager – which have both been developed in partnership with the Newcastle-based Full Circle Brew Co for the opening.

A fully stocked bar is also set to feature a Greggs-inspired cocktail menu, while diners can choose from a menu of 15 Greggs-inspired traditional pub dishes, including chicken bake parmo, steak bake mixed grill, sausage roll and mash and a Greggs ploughman’s platter.

The dessert menu features yum yum bread and butter pudding, and pink jammie trifle, a dish of doughnut pieces set in jelly, topped with jam, custard and whipped cream.

The traditional Sunday carvery – which the pub describes as its “piece de resistance” – will be a choice of steak bake, chicken bake or cheese and onion bake as the centrepiece of the roast, with trimmings including cauliflower cheese, roast potatoes and Yorkshire puddings.

open image in gallery There will be two exclusive beers on draft – named the Pink Jammie Pale Ale and the Gosforth 1939 Stottie Lager ( Greggs/PA )

The pub will host a quiz night every Tuesday from 7 October, with tickets available for £5 for teams of up to six people.

The Golden Flake is the latest collaboration between Greggs and Fenwick, following on from Bistro Greggs in December 2023, which served a multi-course menu of Greggs’ fine-dining interpretations, and the Greggs Champagne Bar in 2024, which saw 8,000 guests enjoy a sausage roll paired with a glass of Champagne throughout the nine-week experience.

Hannah Squirrell, customer director at Greggs, said: “Following the reaction and success of our previous collaborations with Fenwick – Bistro by Greggs in 2023 and the Greggs Champagne Bar last year – we’re thrilled to be launching our third landmark venture together.

“The Golden Flake Tavern brings a fresh twist to the traditional British pub experience and we hope everyone who joined us before, along with many new faces, will come along to enjoy this unique Greggs experience.”

Fenwick strategic partnerships director Leo Fenwick said: “This latest collaboration celebrates the best of both brands, pairing Greggs’ much-loved classics with our own distinctive approach to creating memorable in-store experiences.

“As two North East icons, we’re proud to work together again in offering customers something playful, surprising and truly unique in the heart of Newcastle.”

open image in gallery The dessert menu features yum yum bread and butter pudding and pink jammie trifle ( Greggs/PA )

The pub can seat 88 people at full capacity with space at the bar.

Reservations are advised for those who want to dine and can be booked from midday on Thursday. Walk-ins are also welcome. The pub will remain open until 15 February next year.

Earlier this summer, Greggs reported a 14 per cent drop in pre-tax profit across the first six months of the year, despite sales rising primarily as a result of new shop openings. Hot weather and lower customer footfall were cited as reasons for first-half profits dropping to £63m.

Greggs has around 2,650 shops open in total across the UK.