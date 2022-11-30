HSBC to close 114 branches across UK as use drops ‘significantly’ after pandemic

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

HSBC has said it will close 114 branches across the UK from next year as customers using them have fallen significantly since the Covid pandemic.

The bank has announced it will slash the number of branches in the country by a quarter in a new wave of closures.

It has already shut down more than 150 since last year.

HSBC said the use of its bank branch network by regular customers has dropped by 65 per cent over the last five years, with the decline in use accelerating since the Covid pandemic.

Some of the branches closing are serving fewer than 250 customers a week, it said.

On the other hand, usage of its mobile app has almost tripled since 2017, with the vast majority of transactions completed digitally.

The branch closures - announced on Wednesday - will take place from April next year. Eleven will initially close this month, with more following throughout the year until August.

The bank said it was investing tens of millions of pounds in updating and improving its remaining branch network.

It comes just months after HSBC announced the closure of 69 UK branches.

This was on top of the 82 branches axed last year in total - including a number in central London.

After the latest closures were announced, Jackie Uhi, HSBC UK’s managing director of UK distribution, said: “People are changing the way they bank and footfall in many branches is at an all-time low, with no signs of it returning. Banking remotely is becoming the norm for the vast majority of us.”

She added: “The decision to close a branch is never easy or taken lightly, especially if we are the last branch in an area, so we’ve invested heavily in our ‘post-closure’ strategy, including providing free tablet devices to selected branch customers who do not already have a device to bank digitally, alongside one-to-one coaching to help them migrate to digital banking.”