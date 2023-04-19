Inflation falls slightly after shock February increase

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inflation fell slightly to 10.1 per cent in March but was higher than economists had predicted as households across the country continue to grapple with sky-high prices amid the cost of living squeeze.

The headline Consumer Price Index figure was down from 10.4 per cent in February - a shock rise that was driven by climbing food prices. Analysts had forecast a drop to 9.8 per cent for March.

The Office for National Statistics said the dip to 10.1 per cent was due to lower petrol prices but this was offset by stubbornly high food prices, with bread and cereal prices at record levels.

Grant Fitzner, ONS chief economist, said: "The main drivers of the decline were motor fuel prices and heating oil costs, both of which fell after sharp rises at the same time last year.

"Clothing, furniture and household goods prices increased, but more slowly than a year ago. "However, these were partially offset by the cost of food, which is still climbing steeply, with bread and cereal price inflation at a record high."

In an interview with BBC Radio 4 Today after the figures were published, Mr Fitzner said that, globally, food prices were falling but this had not yet fed through to price cuts in shops and supermarkets.

"There’s been some strong upward movement in food prices and you would expect to see that reflected in supermarkets but we’re not there yet,” he said.

Mr Fitzner added that it was possible that food prices could continue to rise for at least one more month.

"We’re at 19.1 per cent so it’s possible. Germany saw their food prices up 22.3 per cent and there’s quite a number of European countries who’ve seen higher rises than the UK, so it is certainly within the realm of possibility but we don’t forecast this."

Kevin Bright, partner at McKinsey & Company, said that falling energy prices contributed to the dip in March but that the cost of other goods was “accelerating”.

“While some price rises are slowing, others are accelerating - food and non-alcoholic beverages prices are running at near record levels with prices up 19.1 per cent year on year.

“And this continues to influence purchasing behaviour, pushing the ongoing migration from frozen to fresh. For example, fresh fish prices are up 19 per cent year on year, compared to frozen seafood up 12.2 per cent year on year.”

He added: “Some categories are settling into mid-single digit inflation levels. But food and non- alcoholic beverages, housing and household services and restaurants and hotels remain at double digit levels.”

Mr Bright also warned that “sluggish growth” and high interest rates continue to put downward pressure on business profits.

“This is bearing through in business confidence, with our new research showing 56 per cent of UK B2B organisations believe they’ll be worse off due to the impending macroeconomic climate,” he said.

Kitty Ussher, chief economist at the Institute of Directors, said: "Business remains extremely concerned by the rate of inflation and wants to see it under control.

"While it is a relief that the headline rate of inflation is now pointing downwards again, following the surprise rise last month, the Bank of England’s job is not yet done."

Last month the Bank of England, which is tasked with controlling inflation, raised interest rates to 4.25 per cent in a bid to tackle sky-high prices.

The Bank’s previously said there were signs inflation was peaking, increasing expectations it could pause rate hikes.

Rachel Reeves, the shadow chancellor, said: “When will families feel better off under the Tories? Under them, our economy is weaker, prices are out of control and people are paying so much to get so little in return.”

Jeremy Hunt, the chancellor, said: “These figures reaffirm exactly why we must continue with our efforts to drive down inflation so we can ease pressure on families and businesses.

“We are on track to do this - Office for Budget Responsibility forecasting we will halve inflation this year - and we’ll continue supporting people with cost-of-living support worth an average of £3,300 per household over this year and last, funded through windfall taxes on energy profits.”