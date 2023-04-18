Asda trials self-driving car to deliver groceries to customers

Asda is trialling using a self-driving car deliver groceries to customers.

In a partnership with Wayve, the supermarket’s year-long trial will see the autunomous vehicles join its existing online delivery operation at the Park Royal superstore in west London.

The cars will have the capability to drive themselves to customers’ homes in a catchment area of more than 170,000 residents across 72,000 households in London.

During the trial, a supervising Wayve safety driver will be in the vehicle when making deliveries and an Asda employee will unload groceries at the customer’s home.

Sign up for our newsletters.