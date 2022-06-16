Interest rates rise to 1.25% as Bank of England battles rising inflation

The Bank of England has hiked the base interest rate to 1.25 per cent, the highest rate in thirteen years.

The Bank’s monetary policy committee announced the decision on Thursday in a bid to temper rising inflation and tackle poor economic growth.

This is the fifth rise in a row and takes the base interest rate from 1 per cent to 1.25 per cent.

Inflation jumped to 9 per cent in the twelve months up to April, a rise of two per cent from March.

Higher fuel and food prices, driven by the war in Ukraine, have also been pushing up the cost of living.

“The scale, pace and timing of any further increases in Bank Rate will reflect the Committee’s assessment of the economic outlook and inflationary pressures,” the Bank of England said in a statement.

“The Committee will be particularly alert to indications of more persistent inflationary pressures, and will if necessary act forcefully in response.”

The Bank of England’s decision to hike the key rate to 1.25 per cent trails behind action taken by the US’s Federal Reserve on Wednesday.

The Fed raised its benchmark rate from 1.5 per cent to 1.75 per cent this week.

“It is quickly becoming apparent that more radical action is needed for the Bank of England to establish some sense of stability, because tinkering around the edges simply isn’t cutting it,” Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets UK, said in a note to clients.

Three of the nine-person monetary policy committee voted for an even bigger hike on Thursday, arguing that rates should rise as high as 1.5 per cent.

“In view of continuing signs of robust cost and price pressures, including the current tightness of the labour market, and the risk that those pressures become more persistent, the committee voted to increase Bank rate by 0.25 percentage points,” it said.

Commenting on the rates hike, head of research at the British Chambers of Commerce, David Bharier, said: “While expected, the decision to raise the interest rate will add further concern to businesses amid a weakened economic outlook, soaring cost pressures and labour shortages.

“The increase signals the Bank’s intention to tackle inflation but businesses have been raising the alarm about spiralling prices since the start of 2021 and a higher interest rate is unlikely to address many of the global causes of this.”

Additional reporting from the Associated Press