The Bank of England are expected to annouce changes later today (Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

The Bank of England is expected to hike interest rates again on Thursday in a bid to temper rising inflation and poor economic growth.

The Bank’s monetary policy committee is expected to increase the base rate of interest for the fifth time in a row - to a rate of 1.25 per cent after increasing it to 1 per cent last May, its highest point in 13 years.

If the increase does go ahead on Thursday, it would be the first time since January 2009 that the rate was higher than 1 per cent.

The increase will have a knock-on effect mortgage rates plunging families deeper into debt during the cost of living crisis.

“April’s GDP data … surely will mean that the internal block – Bailey, Broadbent and Pill – sticks to voting to raise Bank Rate by 0.25 per cent this month,” said Samuel Tombs, chief UK economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics.