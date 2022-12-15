Bank of England raises interest rates to 3.5% despite inflation easing

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

The Bank of England has raised interest rates again, further increasing pressure on households and businesses by pushing borrowing costs up.

Governor Andrew Bailey announced that officials had agreed a rate of 3.5 per cent, up by half a percentage point to the highest level since 2008.

Six members of the Bank’s nine-strong Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) backed the 0.5 per cent rise, which reflected a slight slowdown from last month's 33-year record rise of 0.75 per cent.

The Bank’s decision to raise rates for the ninth time in a row reflects the distance the economy has travelled in little more than one year since borrowing costs were at their lowest ever.

Britain is still forecast to enter recession, though the Bank has revised its projection upwards since November to reflect positive movements in the economy.

The pound dipped in response to the rate announcement, dropping as much as 1 per cent against the dollar before recovering to 0.78 per cent to take the exchange rate to 1.232.

Thursday’s vote was taken after official figures showed inflation had eased by more than expected, with the Consumer Prices Index (CPI) rising 10.7 per cent in November – still far above the Bank’s 2 per cent target but down from October’s 41-year high of 11.1 per cent.

The MPC said a “forceful” policy response was justified despite the encouraging figures as the labour market remained tight with a high number of vacancies and rising unemployment. There were also signs that inflationary pressures could stick around for longer than thought, the MPC said.

Data earlier this week showed regular pay, excluding bonuses, rose by 6.1 per cent in the three months to October – a record outside of the pandemic – as workers push to avoid being left behind by after an extreme rise in the cost of living over a relatively short period.

Governor Bailey at a press conference after the Bank issued its latest Financial Stability Report on Tuesday (POOL/AFP/Getty)

Despite rising, wages continued to be outstripped by prices, falling by 3.9 per cent in real terms after CPI was taken into account.

The Bank’s latest decision puts greater pressure on lenders to raise mortgage repayment rates, meaning millions of households could be stuck with higher monthly bills on top of rising expenses elsewhere.

Britain’s housing market continued to “soften”, the MPC said, while household consumption remained weak.

The Bank now expects UK GDP to decline by 0.1 per cent in the final quarter of 2022, which is 0.2 percentage points stronger than expected in last month’s report but would still show the UK entering a technical recession.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt said: “I know this is tough for people right now, but it is vital that we stick to our plan, working in lockstep with the Bank of England as they take action to return inflation to target.

“The sooner we grip inflation the better. Any action which risks permanently embedding high prices into our economy will only prolong the pain for everyone, stunting any prospect of economic recovery.”

Shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves said the Bank’s decision was “yet more evidence that the government have lost control of the economy, harming growth and leaving millions of working people paying a Tory mortgage penalty for years to come.”

Housing market continued to ‘soften’ (PA)

Mr Bailey earlier sought to cool market expectations for how high interest rates would ultimately increase at the previous meeting, amid improvements in the value of the pound and government borrowing rates since September.

Deutsche Bank has suggested that rates could push as high as 4.5 per cent next year, drifting from 5.25 per cent signalled by the Bank itself last month.

But experts at ING and Investec have been even more dovish, both predicting that the rate will peak at 4 per cent next year.