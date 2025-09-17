Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The workers’ union Unite is calling for the government to offer a furlough scheme for workers caught up in the Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) cyber attack after some in the supply chain were reportedly laid off or advised to sign up for universal credit.

The union said thousands of workers in the JLR supply chain should have a furlough scheme similar to the one announced this week to support staff at bus manufacturer Alexander Dennis.

JLR was hit by a cyberattack several weeks ago and after an initial shutdown, has recently stated it will be unable to resume production until at least 24 September, while suppliers have been warned that disruption could continue until November.

Staff have been told not to return to work while production lines are still affected.

Reports have claimed that it is costing the company around £72m a day in sales, while an industry expert recently suggested that the shutdown could mean that £1.7bn worth of cars haven’t been built, resulting in £120m in lost profits.

Garages and firms relying on the company to continue producing cars have also been affected by the cyberattack.

open image in gallery Reports suggest the shutdown is costing JLR as much as £72m a day ( Getty )

Reports suggest more than 100,000 employees work across the supply chain in total, with some firms entirely dependent on JLR vehicle production.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Workers in the JLR supply chain must not be made to pay the price for the cyberattack.

“It is the government’s responsibility to protect jobs and industries that are a vital part of the economy. Ministers should take the lead from the Scottish government’s support package for Alexander Dennis staff and implement a similar scheme for workers in the JLR supply chain now.”

Unite says they have written to the government and demanded a voice in the decision-making process to represent workers’ interests.

open image in gallery Production could continue to be halted until November, putting thousands of jobs at risk ( Getty )

JLR declined to comment on the claims made by Unite. An earlier statement from the firm said they were working “around the clock” to resolve matters.

“We have informed colleagues, suppliers and partners that we have extended the current pause in our production until Wednesday 24 September 2025,” it read.

“We have taken this decision as our forensic investigation of the cyber incident continues, and as we consider the different stages of the controlled restart of our global operations, which will take time. We are very sorry for the continued disruption this incident is causing and we will continue to update as the investigation progresses.”