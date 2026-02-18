John Lewis and Waitrose staff set for pay hike amid £108m investment

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The John Lewis Partnership is to hike pay for its shop workers by 6.9%.

The employee-owned firm, which runs the John Lewis department store chain and Waitrose supermarket arm, said the move will see it invest £108 million in staff pay.

JLP’s latest pay increase will surpass the increase in the national minimum wage announced in last November’s autumn budget.

From April 1, those working on the shop floor across John Lewis and Waitrose will receive a 6.9% increase, taking the minimum hourly rate to £13.25 for staff across the UK.

The minimum rate will increase to £14.80 for staff within the M25.

The increase will translate to an annual rise of around £1,600 per year for a typical full-time employee.

It comes ahead of the national minimum wage rising by 50p from £12.21 to £12.71 per hour for workers aged 21 and over from April 1.

The group said it will also increase the rate of pay for workers with enhanced skills or more specialist roles to £14.31 per hour, rising to £15.98 within the M25.

Helen Webb, chief people officer for JLP, said: “Our partners are the heartbeat of our business.

“This £108 million investment is about putting more money into their pockets month-in, month-out.

“This pay growth demonstrates a sustained commitment to partner pay, consistent with previous years.

“This ensures that the rewards for our partners’ hard work are built into their monthly pay as we continue to invest in the future of the Partnership.”

The announcement comes a month ahead of the group’s annual results, where it is expected to outline whether staff will receive an annual bonus.

Last year, JLP shelved a potential annual bonus for partners for the third year running despite improved profits.

Last summer, the company indicated in an internal update that staff could be in line for a bonus if it beats a £200 million profit target.