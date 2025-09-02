Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Liveupdated

Business news live: Gold price hits record high and Revolut share sale gives $75bn valuation

Stock market news and latest business and finance updates from Tuesday

Karl Matchett
Tuesday 02 September 2025 08:21 BST
US: US stocks decline amid inflation concerns as gold posts weekly gain

The price of gold rose again to hit a record level on Tuesday, reaching a spot price of more than $3,550 as markets once more brace for potential political turmoil. At the same time, UK gilt yields have risen to close to almost its highest level since 1998.

Christine Lagarde, president of the European Central Bank (ECB), has warned of consequences if President Trump is allowed to exert force over the Federal Reserve rather than it keep its independence, saying “the effects this would have around the world [would] be very worrying”.

In the UK, Revolut will hold a share sale for employees which values the company at $75bn (£55bn). Meanwhile the FTSE 100 finished flat yesterday, while US stock markets will be back in action this afternoon after being closed for Labor Day on Monday.

Follow The Independent’s live coverage of the latest stock market and business news here:

What pushes the price of gold up?

Here’s a piece from a couple of months back when gold made its previous tilt for $3,500 - it still stands now if you want a bit of a primer as to the factors behind the investment idea, what impacts on its price and what might come next.

Karl Matchett2 September 2025 08:21

Gold prices hit record high above $3,550

Gold’s spot price rose again yesterday and overnight and this morning it’s more of the same.

A little sideways action is to be expected but the commodity is up more than 1.1 per cent across the past day and sits at $3,555.

It looks to have briefly breached $3,560 even, setting a new record high in the process.

Typically gold is bought as a ‘safe’ investment when there are fears in other markets over volatility.

Karl Matchett2 September 2025 08:11

Business and Money news - 2 September

Morning all and welcome to our rolling coverage of business news, stock markets and everything affecting your money.

Today the bond markets will be back in focus as well as gold and bitcoin, with another bout of uncertainty looking to hit investors.

Karl Matchett2 September 2025 07:55

