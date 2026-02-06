Lidl set to hike pay for seventh time since 2023

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Discount chain Lidl has unveiled its seventh pay rise since 2023 and announced it is doubling paid paternity leave.

The German-owned discounter’s further £29 million investment in pay rises will see entry-level pay rise to £13.45 an hour nationwide, increasing to £14.45 with length of service, from March 1.

It said new starter pay in London will increase from £14.35 to £14.80, rising to £15.30 with length of service.

The group, which employs more than 35,000 workers, claimed it was once again the “highest paying UK supermarket” following the moves.

It comes ahead of the national minimum wage rising by 50p from £12.21 to £12.71 per hour for eligible workers aged 21 and over from April 1.

Lidl said it was also doubling paternity leave from two to four weeks’ full pay, which will rise to eight weeks full paid leave after five years of service.

Stephanie Rogers, chief people officer at Lidl, said: “Our colleagues are the backbone of our business, and their success is our success.”

“We are continuing to mark unprecedented growth across Great Britain, creating thousands more jobs along the way, while continuing to invest in our people,” she added.

On the paternity leave changes, she said: “We believe that a longer period of paid paternity leave is a vital step on our journey towards gender equality in the workplace.”

Lidl revealed plans earlier this year to open 19 stores over the next eight weeks, which will create up to 640 jobs.

The group last year hit the milestone of opening its 1,000th store as it looks to add around another 40 sites in the year to February 28.

Lidl is currently Britain’s sixth-largest grocery chain, according to experts at Worldpanel, after making the biggest market share gains in the sector in recent months.

Recent figures from the group showed it enjoyed a strong Christmas, with a 10% surge in sales seeing it notch up more than £1.1 billion in turnover in the four weeks leading up to Christmas Eve.