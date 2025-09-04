Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Lloyds Banking Group is set to put thousands of its lowest-performing staff at risk of losing their jobs as the UK bank continues to pursue an overhauled strategy to embed a “high-performance culture”.

The group, which covers Lloyds Bank as well as Halifax Building Society and Bank of Scotland, plans to change how it monitors the performance of its employees and manages staff turnover within the business.

Among its workforce – which totalled about 61,200 at the end of 2024 – about 3,000 people viewed to be among the bottom 5 per cent are set to be put at risk of dismissal.

However, The Independent understands there will not be an overall pursuit of jobs cuts; rather, those who do not increase performance levels will be replaced by new arrivals as the group aims to improve overall performance.

It is understood there is no fixed target in terms of numbers which must be included in the review or where jobs must see renewed faces.

Rather, the new approach will mean employees that managers deem to be underperforming could be put on “structured support” plans – but face losing their jobs if improvements are not ultimately made.

It is understood that bosses at Lloyds are keen to address low rates of turnover among its employees – meaning more people are staying with the business for longer – and aligning it with other banks.

The FT reported that current turnover at the group is about 5% each year compared to an average of closer to 15% historically, citing a person familiar with the matter.

open image in gallery Lloyds Bank ( Getty Images )

A spokesperson for Lloyds said it was focused on “transforming our business”.

“As we build highly-skilled teams to move faster forward and deliver great outcomes for our customers, we are striving to embed a high-performance culture in the organisation,” read their statement. “To achieve this, and in line with wider industry practice, we continuously look for ways to help our colleagues perform at their best.

“We know change can be uncomfortable, but we are excited about the opportunities ahead as we propel forward to achieve our growth ambitions and delivering exceptional customer experiences.”

The shake-up comes after the Government recently announced a new package of reforms designed to reintroduce “informed risk-taking” to the UK’s financial sector, which was stripped back after the 2008 financial crisis. Rachel Reeves said companies ought to avoid “excessive caution” and strive for growth and investment.

At the start of this year, Lloyds announced changes which meant bankers could face bonus cuts unless they upped their in-office workdays. More recently, the share price - which is up 45 per cent this year - took a sharp upturn when courts ruled the amounts payable over car finance mis-selling claims would be at the lower end of the expected amounts.