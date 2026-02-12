Full list of Lloyds, Halifax and Bank of Scotland branches set to close
The exact number of job losses is not known at this time
Lloyds Banking Group has announced the closure of a further 95 bank branches across its high street network, marking the latest significant reduction in its presence around the UK.
These closures, affecting Lloyds Bank, Halifax, and Bank of Scotland brands, are scheduled to occur between May 2026 and March 2027.
Under the plans, 53 Lloyds branches, 31 Halifax outlets, and 11 Bank of Scotland sites will cease operations.
While the exact number of staff impacted has not been specified, Lloyds has confirmed that all employees currently working at the affected branches will be offered alternative roles within the business or at other locations.
This move represents the latest in a series of branch reductions by the banking giant.
It follows a current round of closures set to see 49 sites shut by October, and a further 136 closures that were announced approximately a year ago.
In an effort to protect access to cash across the country, the cash access network Link has confirmed that 14 new banking hubs will be established.
These hubs are shared spaces where staff from different banks operate on various days, providing essential services such as cash withdrawals, deposits, and bill payments.
Closure dates are subject to change at locations marked with an asterisk, because banking hubs have been recommended there.
List of Lloyds Bank branches closing:
- Aberdare, Wales – June 23
- Altrincham, Greater Manchester – June 9
- Birkenhead, Merseyside – June 8
- Birmingham Blackheath, West Midlands – June 10
- Birmingham Bordesley Green, West Midlands – June 16
- Birmingham Kingstanding, West Midlands – June 3
- Birmingham Maypole, West Midlands – June 4
- Bournemouth, Dorset – May 28
- Bristol Fishponds, Bristol – August 6
- Camberwell Green, Greater London – June 22
- Cardiff Victoria Park, Wales – June 3
- Cheapside, Grater London – June 1
- Clevedon, Somerset – March 15*
- Coalville, Leicestershire – June 23
- Crowborough, East Sussex – June 9
- Daventry, Northamptonshire – August 3
- Didcot, Oxfordshire – June 24*
- Ebbw Vale, Wales – March 15*
- Golders Green, Greater London – June 8
- Heswall, Merseyside – June 23*
- Hinckley, Leicestershire – June 10
- Hoddesdon, Hertfordshire – June 22
- Honiton, Devon – March 16*
- Horncastle, Lincolnshire – August 10
- Hull Ings Rd, East Yorkshire – June 15
- Kingswinford, West Midlands – June 22
- Lancaster, Lancashire – June 9
- Llangefni, Wales – June 16
- London Bridge, Greater London – June 3
- London Oxford Street 113-117, Greater London – May 27
- London Tottenham Court Rd, Greater London – May 27
- London Victoria, Greater London – May 27
- Longton, Staffordshire – March 17*
- Lymington, Hampshire – June 8
- Moreton-in-Marsh, Gloucestershire – June 15
- Newmarket, Suffolk – June 24*
- Norwich Aylsham Rd, Norfolk – June 2
- Redhill, Surrey – May 28
- Ringwood, Hampshire – June 23*
- Sevenoaks, Kent – June 18
- South Newington, Oxfordshire – June 10
- Southam, Warwickshire – June 9
- Staines, Surrey – June 1
- Streatham, Greater London – May 28
- Street, Somerset – March 15*
- Swansea Enterprise Park, Wales – July 2
- Tewkesbury, Gloucestershire – June 17
- Uttoxeter, Staffordshire – June 18
- Wareham, Dorset – June 16
- Wednesbury, West Midlands – March 16*
- West Byfleet, Surrey – June 1
- Wolverhampton Tettenhall, West Midlands – June 11
- Woodley, Berkshire – June 17
List of Halifax branches closing:
- Armthorpe, South Yorkshire – March 17*
- Ashington, Northumberland – June 3
- Ashton-under-Lyne, Greater Manchester – June 1
- Beeston, Nottinghamshire – June 4
- Billingham, County Durham – June 4
- Bognor Regis, West Sussex – June 15
- Bramley, West Yorkshire – June 15
- Bridgend, Wales – June 11
- Cardiff Albany Road, Wales – June 11
- Chichester, West Sussex – June 1
- Chorley, Lancashire – June 24
- Croydon City, Greater London – June 25
- Cwmbran, Wales – June 2
- Didsbury, Greater Manchester – June 10
- Ellesmere Port, Cheshire – June 8
- Goole, East Yorkshire – June 17
- Greenford, Greater London – June 16
- Halesowen, West Midlands – June 17
- Hammersmith, Greater London – May 28
- Horsham, West Sussex – June 2
- Hunts Cross, Merseyside – June 8
- Islington Upper St, Greater London – May 27
- Mexborough, South Yorkshire – March 15*
- Shipley, West Yorkshire – June 9
- Skelmersdale, Lancashire – May 27*
- Southgate, Greater London – June 2
- Surrey Quays Shop Ctr, Greater London – June 2
- Sutton Coldfield, West Midlands – June 3
- Thornaby, North Yorkshire – June 17
- Torquay, Devon – July 9
- West Bridgford, Nottinghamshire – June 16
List of Bank of Scotland branches closing:
- Benbecula – July 1
- Blairgowrie – June 18
- Bridge Of Don – June 10
- Broughty Ferry – June 15
- Garrowhill – June 4
- Haddington – June 11
- Kelso – June 18
- Lochgilphead – June 22
- Penicuik – June 4
- Rutherglen – June 11
- Stonehaven – June 18
