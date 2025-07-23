M&S ad banned for featuring ‘unhealthily thin’ model

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A Marks & Spencer advertisement has been banned by the UK's advertising watchdog after featuring a model who appeared to be "unhealthily thin".

The Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) ruled it was "irresponsible" for the high street retailer to use the image, which appeared on its mobile app, to promote clothing.

The ASA noted the model, dressed in slim-fit trousers and a white top, "appeared thin and she wore large pointed shoes which emphasised the slenderness of her legs".

Furthermore, the ruling highlighted that camera angles distorted the model’s head, making it appear out of proportion and "highlighted her small frame".

“Therefore, we considered that the pose of the model and the choice of clothing meant the ad gave the impression that the model was unhealthily thin,” the ASA said.

M&S has apologised for any offence caused and removed the image from the app.

An advert by Marks & Spencer has been banned for using an ‘unhealthily thin’ model ( ASA )

“Our womenswear sizing ranges from size 8 to 24 and we always want to reflect that in our advertising,” a company spokeswoman said.

“The product images on our website feature models of varying sizes so we can appeal to all our customers, however following the ASA guidance, we have removed this particular image from our website and apologise for any offence caused.”

Three more images were reported to the ASA by consumers, but the watchdog said there was no breach and did not ban them.

In February, an ad for the high street retailer Next was also banned by the ASA for using an “unhealthily thin” model.

The ad, a product listing for denim leggings on the Next website, was deemed “irresponsible”.

The ASA said the retailer had used specific styling and a particular camera angle and pose to highlight the slimness of the model’s legs.

Next said the ad was created with a “strong sense of responsibility to both consumers and society”.

It said the model, while slim, had a healthy and toned physique that aligned with the nature of its product.