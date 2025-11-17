Percy Pig and Colin the Caterpillar head Down Under as M&S strikes Australia deal

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Marks & Spencer is poised to introduce its iconic food products including Percy Pigs and Colin the Caterpillar cakes to Australia for the first time.

The iconic British retailer has forged a partnership with Coles supermarket stores, where its food range will be available from Wednesday, 19 November, with an extended selection offered online.

The range will include iconic staples including Percy Pig and Colin the Caterpillar confectionery to Scottish Shortbread and Luxury Gold Tea, as well as limited-edition seasonal ranges including the viral sensation - Original Very Moreish Munch Tin - which is set to sell over a million tins in the UK in the lead up to Christmas.

A spokesperson for M&S confirmed the product range will expand to more than 200 products next year, to offer even more supermarket staples from the British retailer.

This move underscores M&S's ambition to substantially grow its wholesale business across new international territories.

The deal follows the successful implementation of its food wholesale collaboration with the Target chain in the United States.

The Australian venture builds on M&S's existing presence in the country, which saw a fashion supply agreement launched with the David Jones department store earlier this year.

Coles supermarkets across Australia will offer a selection of M&S’ bestselling Food products including the iconic Percy Pig and Colin the Caterpillar confectionery ranges ( Marks & Spencer )

This renewed focus on international markets signals a shift for the brand, which had previously scaled back some franchise operations, including store closures in China and France, over the past decade.

Mark Lemming, managing director of international at M&S, said: “With consistent growth in Food in the UK business and strong brand momentum as the UK’s most trusted retailer there is now so much opportunity for us to grow our business globally.

“Wholesale is a relatively new channel for us, but one that provides lots of opportunity to scale, sell and serve our food business to even more customers around the world.”

Anna Croft, chief commercial Officer at Coles, said: “We’re excited to join forces with Marks & Spencer to bring their quality food range to Australia, allowing millions of Aussies to savour the very best of British right here at home.

“This partnership is all about delivering quality, innovation, and trusted value - values we share with M&S.

“Launching in Coles supermarkets across Australia just in time for the festive season, our range of M&S Food favourites will give customers even more reasons to choose Coles for their holiday shopping, with delicious treats perfect for gifting, sharing and celebrating.”