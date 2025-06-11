Holidaymakers swapping traditional European hotspots for north Africa

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Thousands of UK holidaymakers are ditching traditional European hotspots in favour of north Africa, travel companies have reported.

Experts say many people are being drawn to the region by its wide availability of high-quality hotels costing considerably less than similar properties in locations such as Spain, France and Italy.

North African countries Egypt, Morocco and Tunisia are all experiencing a boost in visitors from the UK.

Figures from aviation analysts Cirium show 19,847 flights are projected to serve routes from UK airports to those nations this year, more than twice as many as the 8,653 that did so in 2019.

By comparison, the number of flights to Spain and Portugal is forecast to increase by 10% and 9% respectively over the same period.

This suggests many holidaymakers who want better quality accommodation without paying more are prepared to take a longer flight, despite airlines such as easyJet and Ryanair having seats that do not recline and no onboard entertainment.

Flights from Gatwick airport, West Sussex, to Egypt’s Sharm el-Sheikh take about five hours and 20 minutes.

That means spending an extra hour and 45 minutes on a plane compared with trips to the traditional southern Spanish hotspot of Alicante.

EasyJet launched flights between Gatwick and Cape Verde, off the coast of west Africa, in March, which is its longest route serving England.

The flights take six hours and 10 minutes to cover the distance of 2,332 nautical miles.

Travel company Tui said bookings from flight-only and package holiday customers for summer breaks in Egypt are 30% higher compared with a year ago.

It also reported “double-digit growth” for Tunisia and strong demand for Morocco.

Tui’s UK commercial director Chris Logan said these three destinations offer “fantastic value for money”, meaning traditional European destinations find it “hard to compete”.

He told the PA news agency: “There’s good quality accommodation and great weather beyond the traditional summer season.

“Even in the winter months temperatures are mild, making them a perfect choice for year-round travel.”

Tui has increased its flights from the UK to north Africa this summer to meet growing demand, with new routes from Stansted to Enfidha in Tunisia and from Newcastle to Agadir, Morocco.

Online accommodation marketplace Booking.com said it recorded a 68% increase in the number of searches for summer breaks in Tunisia during the first five months of this year, compared with the same period in 2024.

Egypt and Morocco saw rises of 64% and 39% respectively.

Nicki Tempest-Mitchell, managing director at travel agency Barrhead Travel, said Morocco, Egypt and Tunisia offer “incredible value for money” which is “proving increasingly attractive for holidaymakers this year”.

She added: “The investment in high-quality hotels and experiences across these regions is turning the heads of customers who may previously have favoured mainland Europe.

“Although favourites such as Spain and Turkey are still our top-selling destinations, it’s safe to say north Africa is a region to watch over the next few years.”

Julia Lo Bue-Said, chief executive of Advantage Travel Partnership, a network of independent travel agents, said there is a “clear trend toward value-conscious holiday planning”.

She went on: “Ongoing cost of living pressures and squeezed disposable incomes have meant that while people remain committed to taking holidays, they’re increasingly focused on maximising value for money.

“This shift has driven growing popularity for destinations like Morocco, Egypt and Tunisia, which offer more competitive pricing and high-quality accommodation options compared to the more traditional western Mediterranean resorts.”