Credit Suisse news – latest: FTSE 100 tumbles after UBS takes over crisis-hit bank
UBS’s merger with Credit Suisse has been welcomed internationally
UBS to acquire rival bank Credit Suisse amid crisis
The FTSE 100 was down 0.7 per cent as markets opened in London, after UBS agreed a rescue deal to buy its banking rival Credit Suisse in a $3.2bn takeover.
Asia markets were also mostly down on Monday morning, with Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index leading losses in the region – falling more than 2 per cent and dragged down by healthcare stocks, CNBC reported.
The Shanghai Composite was up 0.27 per cent, while the Shenzhen Component was 0.39 per cent higher. Japan’s Nikkei 225 was 0.83 per cent down and the Topix was 0.9 per cent lower. Meanwhile in South Korea, Kospi is 0.27 per cent lower while the Kosdaq was trading at 0.69 per cent higher.
UBS’s merger has been welcomed internationally, with the US Federal Reserve and Treasury saying Switzerland had moved to “support financial stability”.
British chancellor Jeremy Hunt and the Bank of England have also hailed the deal.
The 167-year-old Credit Suisse was brought to the brink of financial calamity last week despite a £45bn emergency loan from Switzerland’s central bank.
Asia markets fall as UBS offers to buy Credit Suisse
European banks take early hit after Credit Suisse rescue deal agreed
There is some volatility in European bank shares this morning, following the rescue deal for Credit Suisse.
Some banks in the UK and Europe saw significant drops in value as they opened, with most having since recovered the losses of a further fall but still languishing below Friday’s closing prices.
Germany's Deutsche Bank and France's BNP Paribasare were both impacted this morning, while in the UK, Standard Chartered, HSBC and Barclays were among those affected, the BBC reported.
Markets weakness ‘reinforces concerns’ of spillover, says analyst
Weakness in markets this morning “serves to reinforce concerns” of any “spillover effects on the rest of the banking sector”, an analyst has suggested.
“With Credit Suisse shareholders and some bondholders taking a huge hit, banks in Asia have taken a hit on similar concerns about [some of their] bond-holding values,” said Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets.
“While the weekend deal still presents the Swiss National Bank and Swiss Government with untold headaches, with the size of the newly merged bank set to dwarf the size of the Swiss economy.
“The phrase too big to fail really does spring to mind here, and this morning’s weakness in Asia markets serves to reinforce concerns about these types of writedowns and any spillover effects on the rest of the banking sector.”
FTSE 100 falls after Credit Suisse sold to UBS
The FTSE 100 has fallen after struggling bank Credit Suisse was sold to Swiss rival UBS.
London’s top index opened trading on Monday sharply lower down 0.7 per cent, led by banks as expected. Meanwhile, the pound remains among the biggest winners against the dollar and trades just below $1.22.
Markets in Asia were struggling earlier in the morning, with shares in Hong Kong falling by more than 3 per cent as the banking sector took a battering.
My colleague Thomas Kingsley has more details:
Swiss union ‘shocked’ after UBS takes over ailing Credit Suisse
The Swiss Bank Employees Association has demanded that UBS keep job cuts to an “absolute minimum” amid reports of a merger with Credit Suisse, reported Reuters.
The employees’ body said it was “deeply shocked” after UBS’ government-backed offer to acquire its ailing rival.
“The jobs of very many employees are at stake,” it said, adding that it was in touch with management.
The statement underscores the sense of unease in Switzerland, with its reputation as a global financial centre on the line.
Will the Bank of England hold its rates as US Federal Reserve faces a nasty dilemma?
Which matters more: control of inflation or financial stability? The world’s central bankers now find themselves facing that vexing question, particularly those in the US where there are very real concerns about smaller banks after the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) and a “flight to quality” among depositors.
James Moore writes:
How worried should we be about bank collapse contagion?
“So, in rapid fashion, we’ve seen Silicon Valley Bank, Signature, Credit Suisse and First Republic all subjected to rescues and bailouts.
Compared to 2008, everyone involved is acting quicker and more decisively. There’s no room for delay – this is an emergency, we must stop this bank from going under and wiping out its customers. And we must prevent the toppling of other banks.”
Chris Blackhurst writes:
What happened to Credit Suisse and why are banks needing bailouts again?
Fears of another 2008-style banking crisis resurfaced this week after banking giant UBS swept in to buy its crisis-hit rival Credit Suisse and US authorities stepped in to broker a £24.7bn rescue package for First Republic.
Thomas Kingsley, Alastair Jamieson explain what happened to Credit Suisse and how worried we should be:
Six central banks to boost flow of US dollars
Six central banks have moved to boost the flow of US dollars to alleviate unease in global financial markets.
In a joint statement, the Bank of England, Bank of Japan, Bank of Canada, the European Central Bank, the US Federal Reserve and the Swiss National Bank said they had launched the co-ordinated action to “enhance the provision of liquidity”, reported the BBC.
The statement added that the move was an “important backstop to ease strains in global funding markets” and to lessen the impact on the supply of credit to households and businesses.
The arrangement, first adopted during the 2008 financial crisis and again during the Covid pandemic, will start on Monday and continue “at least through the end of April”, the Bank of England said.
UK banking system ‘safe and sound’ after Credit Suisse buyout, Bank of England says
The Bank of England (BoE) has insisted Britain’s financial system is “safe and sound” in an effort to calm nerves as markets prepare to reopen in the wake of the emergency sale of Credit Suisse to UBS.
Read more:
