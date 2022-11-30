Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Mattress company Emma investigated by CMA over 'pressure-selling' tactics

Competition watchdog CMA are cracking down on misleading pressure-selling practices

Mustafa Qadri
Wednesday 30 November 2022 22:45
Comments
<p>71 per cent of people who shop online have encountered misleading selling tactics, study from CMA suggests</p>

71 per cent of people who shop online have encountered misleading selling tactics, study from CMA suggests

(Getty Images)

A mattress and bed company, Emma Sleep, is being investigated for allegedly deceiving customers through pressure-selling tactics designed to force shoppers into making quick purchases.

The UK competition regulator, Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), is investigating whether Emma breached consumer protection law.

The company is said to use countdown clocks on their website, implying that a lower-price offer will end soon and tricking consumers into making purchases under pressure.

Consumer choice brand, Which? said they have previously warned companies against this in the past.

Rocio Concha, Director of Policy and Advocacy at Which?, said: “Emma Sleep mattresses consistently perform well in Which? testing, so it's disappointing the company is being investigated for the type of misleading sales tactics we have repeatedly warned companies against in the past.

Recommended

"Which? research has found practices like misleading hurry warnings and countdown clocks can lead to consumers spending more than they intend, as well as feeling manipulated or annoyed.”

The regulator has said the way businesses present information and choices to customers on their websites can be used to influence shoppers’ decisions.

The CMA found that 71 per cent of online shoppers have faced deceiving selling tactics, and the watchdog is calling for businesses to ensure their sale practices are within consumer protection law.

Sarah Cardell, the interim chief executive of the CMA, said the investigation into Emma Sleep was the start of the investigations into misleading online sales techniques.

“The CMA is today reminding businesses they should not use urgency claims to mislead consumers and, if they do, they face the risk of CMA action.”

Recommended

She added: “Nearly all of us shop online and it’s easier than ever to buy something at the click of a button.

“With the rising cost of living, genuine deals are worth shouting about – but companies using misleading ‘sale’ prices or fake countdown clocks can put unfair pressure on people to buy and could break consumer law.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in