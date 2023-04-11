UK to be worst-performing economy in G7 this year, IMF warns

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Britain is on course for the worst economic performance of the G7, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) predicted as it warned of more turmoil in a “fragile” global financial system.

UK output is expected to contract by 0.3% this year before rebounding to grow by 1% next year, its economists said.

The prediction puts Britain firmly at the bottom of the G7 economically advanced nations, and is the only country except Germany set to see a decline, while many non-G7 emerging and developing nations are “already powering ahead”.

The IMF also trimmed its worldwide growth outlook for this year, warning that stubbronly high inflation, and any further chaos in the banking system, could slash output to near-recession levels.

“With the recent increase in financial market volatility, the fog around the world economic outlook has thickened,” it said. “Uncertainty is high and the balance of risks has shifted firmly to the downside so long as the financial sector remains unsettled.”

It singled out the UK and parts of Europe as facing an economic struggle over the coming years.

“Notably, emerging market and developing economies are already powering ahead in many cases, with growth rates jumping from 2.8% in 2022 to 4.5% this year,” it said.

In 2024, Britain will finally see output rise, to 1% – tied with Japan but slightly ahead of Italy. Inflation is expected to fall from 9.1% last year to 6.8% this year and 3% in 2024, e IMF said.

“Below the surface, however, turbulence is building, and the situation is quite fragile, as the recent bout of banking instability reminded us,” it said.

“Inflation is much stickier than anticipated even a few months ago. While global inflation has declined, that reflects mostly the sharp reversal in energy and food prices.

“But core inflation, excluding the volatile energy and food components, has not yet peaked in many countries.”

The IMF is now forecasting global real GDP growth at 2.8% for 2023 and 3.0% for 2024, marking a sharp slowdown from 3.4% growth in 2022.

Potential risks ahead include persistently high inflation that requires more aggressive central bank rate hikes, escalation of Russia's war in Ukraine, and setbacks in China's recovery from Covid.

The IMF forecasts do not include the impact of a recent oil output cut by OPEC+ countries that has caused oil prices to spike.