Post Office to enter broadband market

Nic Fildes
Wednesday 24 October 2007 12:00
Comments
<p>The Post Office is helping to fill some gaps in cash access (Rui Vieira/PA)</p>

The Post Office is helping to fill some gaps in cash access (Rui Vieira/PA)

(PA Archive)

The Post Office has set itself ambitious growth targets in the broadband sector as it looks to tap into the growing "silver surfer" market and appeal to subscribers who want to pay for a high-speed internet connection with cash.

The company aims to sign up more than one million broadband customers by 2010, despite its relatively late entry into the market. It hopes to sign up 600,000 users over the next six months and has set aside a £9m promotional budget. The service will launch next week with the boy band Westlife appearing in its advertisements.

Read More: Compare providers and find the best deal for you with our Best Broadband Deals page

The Post Office will use its 14,000 branches to make its mark in the sector and will initially target its 400,000 telephony customers, a large number of whom have expressed interest in sourcing more communications products from the Post Office. The company has already signed up 1,000 broadband customers after a month-long trial in 124 stores. It is targeting late broadband adopters, as well as customers who are fed up with other suppliers, most notably Carphone Warehouse. At £15.95 a month, Post Office broadband will not be the cheapest but there will be no "rural surcharges" – fees which vary according to where a user is based. BT will provide the Post Office network.

The Post Office believes its target broadband market – the over-50s, who already account for about 25 per cent of internet users, and people who want to pay in cash – is worth nearly £500m. It claims to have identified six million families which have yet to sign up for high-speed access.

Recommended

However, Steve Weller, of price comparison website uSwitch, said: "The Post Office's target will be hard to meet. Only TalkTalk managed to reach such a high number of customers in a short period of time but that was by offering a 'free' product.

"With so many other established broadband players, it will be interesting to see how the Post Office fares in reaching its goal."

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in