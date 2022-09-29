Pound slips again in Asia trading after rallying due to Bank of England intervention

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The pound fell again on Thursday after it briefly bounced back from a historic low as the market remained cautious of Britain’s central bank’s forceful measures to stem economic turmoil.

In Thursday’s Asia trading, the sterling tumbled to 0.8 per cent lower at $1.08, while the euro also took a beating against the dollar.

The British currency rallied the most since mid-June on Wednesday after it hit the lowest level against the dollar in history when it fell more than 4 per cent on Monday.

The bounce back happened after the Bank of England announced it is making an emergency intervention to calm currency markets still reacting adversely to the tax-slashing “mini-budget” chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng unveiled on Friday.

“The BoE’s bond purchases may temper the UK government’s borrowing costs but have not resolved the tensions between fiscal loosening and monetary tightening,” Carol Kong, a strategist at Commonwealth Bank of Australia, said responding to the latest plunge of the pound.

“Concerns about the UK’s fiscal plan and its broader economy suggest sterling will likely stay offered against the dollar and other major currencies in the near term.”

Britain’s central bank and Mr Kwarteng faced heat this week after the sterling hit $1.0327 on Monday, a record low since decimalisation in 1971 as investors delivered a scathing rebuke of the chancellor’s announcement of Britain’s biggest tax cuts in 50 years, funded by a massive increase in borrowing.

Prime minister Liz Truss has been accused of hiding away as she remains out of the public eye after last being seen sitting on the green Commons benches alongside her chancellor for his statement.

The dip in the pound has put a spotlight on Bank of England officials David Ramsden, Silvana Tenreyro, and Huw Pill who would be watched closely during their appearance later on Thursday.

Mr Kwarteng will also address his Conservative Party on Monday.

“Sterling is not out of the woods,” said DBS currency strategist Philip Wee. “The BoE is seen addressing the symptom and not the cause.”

“The ... government has yet to address the credibility of the tax cut plans, which critics see adding to the inflation woes.”