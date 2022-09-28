Bank of England announces emergency action to try to calm markets

Sign up to the Inside Politics email for your free daily briefing on the biggest stories in UK politics Get our free Inside Politics email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Bank of England has announced that it will intervene in an attempt to calm markets after they were spooked by last week’s mini-budget.

The central bank said it wanted to stave off a “material risk to UK financial stability”.

The moves comes a day after the chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng vowed to push on with the government’s radical borrowing-fuelled £45-billion tax cut spree, despite growing calls to change course.

But just hours later the IMF issued an extraordinary rebuke of his tax plans, urging a rethink and saying they would “increase inequality.”

Making the announcement the bank said: “Were dysfunction in this market to continue or worsen, there would be a material risk to UK financial stability. This would lead to an unwarranted tightening of financing conditions and a reduction of the flow of credit to the real economy.”

The Treasury said the Bank was responding to “dysfunction in gilt markets” and was acting to restore “orderly market conditions”.“Global financial markets have seen significant volatility in recent days,” said the Treasury in a statement.

“The Bank has identified a risk from recent dysfunction in gilt markets, so the Bank will temporarily carry out purchases of long-dated UK government bonds from today in order to restore orderly market conditions.”

A spokesperson said the operation was “fully indemnified” by the Treasury.The Bank said it was stepping in to buy government bonds - known as gilts - at an “urgent pace” after fears over budget sent the pound tumbling and sparked a sell-off in the gilts market.

The yield on 10-year gilts, seen as a proxy for the effective interest rate on public borrowing, has soared by the most seen in a five-year period since 1976, experts say.

Meanwhile, the Bank of England’s former deputy governor has warned the the austerity cuts looming if the government does not reverse course on the economy could result in the end of the NHS.

Sir Charlie Bean said it would be better to “get a Tardis and go back” and undo Mr Kwarteng’s mini-Budget. “I find it implausible that the measures that are presently being contemplated to boost growth … will be anything like powerful enough to obviate the need for some significant spending cuts,” he told Sky News.

He warned of possible public spending cuts of up to £50bn a year. “Frankly, the only way you can really deal with this is with a very fundamental rethinking of the boundaries of the state.”

On the crisis that could pose to the NHS, he said: “So if you want to get the share of government spending to GDP down, you have to be prepared, say, to move away from our own health service, which is free at the point of delivery, to one funded by social insurance like they do in Germany.”