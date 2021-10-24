Tesco website and app taken down by hack attempt

Tesco’s online grocery website and app have beeen taken down by an attempted hack, the retail giant has said.

The supermarket chain said it was experiencing “major disruption” following “an attempt to interfere with our systems”.

Problems first arose on Saturday after customers reported they were unable to place, amend and finalise orders, or track active deliveries. Tesco initially acknowledged an “issue” on a banner on its website.

In a tweet posted on Saturday, the company said it was working to “get things back up and running.”

As the problems continued on Sunday, a Tesco spokesperson said: “Since yesterday, we’ve been experiencing disruption to our online grocery website and app.

“An attempt was made to interfere with our systems which has caused problems with the search function on the site.

“We’re working hard to fully restore all services and apologise for the inconvenience.

“There is no reason to believe that this issue impacts customer data and we continue to take ongoing action to make sure all data stays safe.”

Shoppers have taken to Twitter vent their frustration at the lack of information and support while Tesco’s systems remain out-of-action.

One user wrote: “I’ve got a shop being delivered tomorrow but I’ve not added all my items to the shop yet! What am I supposed to do if I can’t amend the shop ?”

In response, another said: We’re in the same boat, if I can’t edit it before the cut off my vulnerable mum will be receiving the place holder items we added when booking her usual slot rather than her actual shopping list she’s sent me today. Fun times!”

“I’ve been charged £20 for the few bits I had in my basket plus a delivery charge. My delivery is also late as my slot was 8-9 this morning. Got to laugh or I’ll cry,” added a frustrated customer.