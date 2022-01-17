T-Mobile launches unlimited ‘Full Monty’ phone plan‎

T-Mobile has become the first mobile phone company to offer subscribers taking out a fixed tarriff unlimited calls, texts, and use of mobile internet.

For £41 a month and an inititial one-off fee of £29 for a 16GB iPhone, the ‘Full Monty’ package allows customers to chat, text and surf the internet without the upper limit imposed by other phone deals.

More expensive ‘Full Monty’ deals at £46 and £61 give users a free and better phone – respectively a 16GB and 32GB iPhone.

The two-year deal, which excludes premium rate calls, is likely to place pressure on other companies to follow suit, possibly seeing the end of the beginning for the ‘free’ limited text and talk minutes common in mobile phone contracts.

Ben Fritsch, from T-Mobile UK, said the deal was aimed at “customers who want the peace of mind that there are absolutely no limits placed on their allowances.”

Ernest Doku, technology expert at uSwitch.com, said it would be suitable for heavy users who wanted the latest smartphone. He added: “However, the uninitiated may well find £41 per month a high barrier to entry, and it remains to be seen whether they are prepared to pay such a premium for the peace of mind to download and surf that an all-you-can-eat mobile package provides.”

