UK's best and worst broadband providers, according to Ofcom

Regulator ranks companies based on customer complaints

Caitlin Morrison
Thursday 03 May 2018 09:35
Comments
TalkTalk did not fare well in the broadband ranking
TalkTalk did not fare well in the broadband ranking
(Reuters)

Communications regulator Ofcom has revealed the best and worst broadband and phone service providers across the UK, with Plusnet, Sky and Giffgaff ranking highly.

The watchdog’s research, based on complaints data, shows Plusnet had the largest proportion of satisfied broadband customers, at 83 per cent, with only 13 per cent having a reason to complain.

TalkTalk fared the worst among its rivals, with only 72 per cent of customers saying they were satisfied and 18 per cent having a reason to complain.

How broadband providers scored
(Ofcom)

The broadband provider customers are most likely to recommend to a friend is Virgin Media, according to the findings.

Recommended

Read More: Compare providers and find the best deal for you with our Best Broadband Deals page

While Plusnet ranked highly for broadband, in landline service it had the lowest percentage of satisfied customers, at 81 per cent, with EE and Sky tying in top place with 90 per cent. Sky also had the lowest proportion of customers with a reason to complain.

The firms ranked for landline service
(Ofcom)

For mobile service, Giffgaff came out on top, with 98 per cent of its customers satisfied and only 1 per cent stating a reason to complain. Virgin Media came bottom for satisfied customers, with 86 per cent, while Vodafone had the highest proportion of customers with reason to complain, at 7 per cent.

Firms rated for mobile service
(Ofcom)

Ofcom’s consumer group director Lindsey Fussell said: “People often focus on price when they’re choosing a phone or broadband provider. But there are big differences in the customer service offered by providers.

“We’re encouraging people to look beyond the price and consider customer service too. In such a competitive market, companies simply can’t afford to let their service standards slip. If they don’t up their game customers can vote with their feet.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in