UK energy crisis – live: Bills may soar 30% in 2022, as Ofgem warns more firms will collapse as prices spiral
Energy bills could rise further in the UK next year, analysts have warned, after research showed volatile gas prices and the potential collapse of more suppliers could push the price cap up to about £1,660 come summer.
The forecast is around 30 per cent higher than the record £1,277 figure set for winter 2021-22, which began at the start of October, according to research agency Cornwall Insight.
It comes as the chair of energy regulator Ofgem warned of “significant” price rises and more company failures in light of soaring gas prices.
Speaking at the Energy UK conference on Thursday, at what he said was an “unprecedented” time for the energy market, Jonathan Brearley said customers will face “an extremely difficult time” as rising costs “are ultimately passed through to bills”.
He also predicted more company failures, telling attendees the industry had already seen twelve companies fail and that “given the continued volatility of the market it is likely that more suppliers will exit the market”.
Where does Britain gets its gas from and why does Russia matter?
A major hike in global gas prices has sparked alarm in the UK about the stability of the country’s supply as the temperatures drop and winter demand kicks in.
National Grid Gas Transmission – the company that owns, manages, and operates the network – has said Britain will have a “positive supply margin”, meaning it can access more gas than is being used during peak demand. But that has not stopped concerns being raised about possible shortages during the period between October and the end of March when the system is under the greatest strain.
Wholesale gas prices surged to a record high on Wednesday, although they dropped back after Russian president Vladimir Putin said the country would stabilise the market.
So where does the UK get its gas from, and how important is Russia to the global supply chain? Tom Batchelor takes a closer look.
Wholesale prices surge to record high as demand rises
Why are gas prices rising and what will it mean for households?
Gas prices have been soaring over the last year, and earlier this week were trading at around six times the levels they were at in January.
It has put pressure on businesses and will squeeze householders turning on their gas heating over the winter.
But what does it all mean for households and businesses? August Graham takes a closer look.
Saxo: ‘In the end, we will have to pay for crisis through taxes’
Another industry voice now, this time suggesting tax rises are the only way the energy crisis can be solved.
Ole Hansen, the head of commodity strategy at Saxo Markets, said:
“Energy prices are trading around six times higher than a year ago and at least two or three times higher than the historical average for this time of year, so I think ‘crisis’ is a fair tag for the current situation.
“We are going to see second level effects for industries that are heavy energy consumers, eg cement, fertilisers and chemicals producers, which are basically forced to cut production. It is also a challenge for the agriculture sector, which is evident, eg in the UK where farmers have had a hard time to send their livestock to slaughterhouses because it’s become too expensive. This, in turn, leads to an increase in food prices, which leads to increased inflation and so on.
“Governments will have to do their part to solve this and that will in the end mean that we all will have to pay for it through our taxes. That cannot be avoided.”
Age UK: ‘Half a million more home to fall into fuel poverty’
Some more expert commentary now.
Caroline Abrahams, the charity director at Age UK, said:
“Millions of people across the UK are struggling to manage the triple whammy of rising household bills, cuts in benefits and the end of furlough, with many areas in the North, as well as Stoke-on-Trent, Birmingham, and London in particular experiencing high levels of fuel poverty.
“Part of the problem for the older population is that many of them are living with pre-existing health conditions in hard-to-heat, old homes, and as a result are facing skyrocketing energy bills in order to stay warm and healthy.
“We estimate that energy price increases this month alone will result in nearly half a million more homes falling into fuel poverty, taking the total number to over 4 million – and this number could jump up to around 5.3 million from April next year without urgent government action and much greater investment in energy efficiency.”
PRA demands inquiry into fuel crisis
Brian Madderson, chairman of the Petrol Retailers Association (PRA), has called for an independent inquiry into the fuel crisis.
He said:
“Today’s PRA survey shows 12 per cent of filling stations in London and the southeast are still dry while 17 per cent have just one grade of fuel.
“The recovery is simply not happening quickly enough. We are into our 15th day of the crisis.
“There needs to be an independent inquiry into the crisis, so that motorists are protected from such acute fuel shortages in the future.”
Asked why this was, Mr Madderson said the return to normal fuel levels had been “blighted by the current inept [delivery] prioritisation”.
Fears of Quality Street shortage due to supply chain crisis
Nestle has become the latest victim of the supply chain crisis, with the company saying it is “working hard” to ensure Quality Street boxes will be available this Christmas.
Mark Schneider, the chief executive of Nestle, said the company is working hard to guarantee that its most popular Christmas treats would be available for Britons this winter, reports Thomas Kingsley.
When asked if he could guarantee that boxes of Quality Street would be in the shops this December, he told the BBC: “We are working hard.”
Fears of Quality Street shortage at Christmas as Nestle hit by supply chain crisis
Nestle said they are ‘working hard’ to ensure Quality Street is available this Christmas
