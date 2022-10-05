Virgin Atlantic pulls flights from Hong Kong after nearly 30 years
‘Our people and customers in Hong Kong have been amazing’
Virgin Atlantic is scrapping flights to Hong Kong after nearly three decades as the closure of Russian airspace pushes up costs and Covid restrictions dent the island’s as a financial hub.
The airline is also shutting its offices there, impacting nearly 50 workers. It has not flown the route since 2021.
A number of international carriers have been forced to suspend or withdraw Hong Kong services because of strict quarantine regulations for passengers and airline crew that have made travel all but impossible.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies