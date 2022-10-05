Virgin Atlantic pulls flights from Hong Kong after nearly 30 years

Virgin Atlantic is scrapping flights to Hong Kong after nearly three decades as the closure of Russian airspace pushes up costs and Covid restrictions dent the island’s as a financial hub.

The airline is also shutting its offices there, impacting nearly 50 workers. It has not flown the route since 2021.

A number of international carriers have been forced to suspend or withdraw Hong Kong services because of strict quarantine regulations for passengers and airline crew that have made travel all but impossible.