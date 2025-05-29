Nvidia could regain world’s most valuable company title after $160bn overnight gain

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Nvidia is set to open almost five per cent higher when stock markets begin trading in the US on Thursday, following yet another stellar quarterly report from the chip maker.

With futures showing a 4.9 per cent gain in pre trading, it equates to a $160bn (£119bn) rise in the value of the company overnight - taking the total market capitalisation to around $3.45 trillion (£2.56tn) and potentially seeing it usurp Microsoft as the world’s most valuable public listed business again.

Microsoft closed at $3.4tn on Wednesday, but is itself showing a 1.2 per cent gain - giving it a market cap of $3.44tn. Additional trading in the coming hours - and during the day once markets open - will confirm if the AI bellweather firm has regained top spot for the first time since the middle of 2024. Microsoft regained the lead from Apple - which closed just under $3tn on Wednesday - at the start of 2025.

Shares in Nvidia touched around $150 in price by the end of 2024 as American equities surged after Donald Trump started his second term as president, but they sank to below $95 in April after Liberation Day tariffs were announced.

When Thursday’s market opens, they will be back above $140 once more, at least 20 per cent up over the past year but only just above flat for year-to-date 2025.

Investors reacted positively overnight to Nvidia’s first quarter earnings, which showed revenue of $44.1bn, beating analysts’ estimates, though earnings per share came in under expectations partly due to an $8bn writedown on H20 chips which were due to be sold to China, only to be blocked by the Trump administration last month.

During his speech to investors, CEO Jensen Huang said he world was “recognising AI as essential infrastructure — just like electricity and the internet — and Nvidia stands at the centre of this profound transformation.”

Mr Huang also criticised President Trump’s approach to tariffs, which is expected to cost Nvidia around $10bn in lost earnings.

“The US has based its policy on the assumption that China cannot make AI chips. That assumption was always questionable, and now it’s clearly wrong.” he said. “Export controls should strengthen US platforms, not drive half of the world’s AI talent to rivals.”

However, he also added that Mr Trump had “outlined a bold vision to reshore advanced manufacturing, create jobs, and strengthen national security” within the States.