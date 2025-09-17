UK inflation remains at 3.8% but food price rises accelerate for another month
The rate of Consumer Prices Index was 3.8% in August, the same as July, the Office for National Statistics said.
UK inflation remained unchanged last month but food and drink price rises have accelerated for the fifth month in a row, new official figures show.
This was the level that most economists had been expecting.
However, the rate of food and drink inflation rose to 5.1% in August, from 4.9% in July, as shoppers continued to face higher prices for items at the till.
It marks the fifth month in a row that the rate has increased.
ONS chief economist Grant Fitzner said: “The cost of airfares was the main downward driver this month with prices rising less than a year ago following the large increase in July linked to the timing of the summer holidays.
“This was offset by a rise in prices at the pump and the cost of hotel accommodation falling less than this time last year.
“Food price inflation climbed for the fifth consecutive month, with small increases seen across a range of vegetables, cheese and fish items.”