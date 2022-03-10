Petrol and diesel prices surged to a new high on Wednesday as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine caused major disruption to oil supplies.

Figures from data firm Experian Catalist show the average cost of a litre of petrol at UK forecourts was 159.6p, up from 158.2p on Tuesday.

The average cost of a litre of diesel reached a new high of 167.4p on Wednesday, up from 165.2p on Tuesday.

More follows...