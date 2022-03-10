Petrol hits new record high of 159.6p as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine disrupts oil supplies

Thursday 10 March 2022 09:49
(Independent)

Petrol and diesel prices surged to a new high on Wednesday as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine caused major disruption to oil supplies.

Figures from data firm Experian Catalist show the average cost of a litre of petrol at UK forecourts was 159.6p, up from 158.2p on Tuesday.

The average cost of a litre of diesel reached a new high of 167.4p on Wednesday, up from 165.2p on Tuesday.

More follows...

