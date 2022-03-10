Petrol hits new record high of 159.6p as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine disrupts oil supplies
Petrol and diesel prices surged to a new high on Wednesday as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine caused major disruption to oil supplies.
Figures from data firm Experian Catalist show the average cost of a litre of petrol at UK forecourts was 159.6p, up from 158.2p on Tuesday.
The average cost of a litre of diesel reached a new high of 167.4p on Wednesday, up from 165.2p on Tuesday.
More follows...
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies