UK economy avoided recession and grew at end of last year, new figures show

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Revised figures show that the UK economy grew by 0.1 per cent in the fourth quarter of last year - more than previously thought.

Economists previously said the economy saw zero growth between October and December.

Friday morning’s updated figures mean the UK narrowly avoided a technical recession, defined by two-quarters of declining growth.

The ONS said the improved performance was driven by growth in the telecommunications, construction and manufacturing sectors.

ONS director of economic statistics Darren Morgan said: “The economy performed a little more strongly in the latter half of last year than previously estimated, with later data showing telecommunications, construction and manufacturing all faring better than initially thought in the latest quarter.

“Households saved more in the last quarter, with their finances boosted by the government’s energy bill support scheme.

“Meanwhile, the UK’s balance of payments deficit with the rest of the world narrowed, driven by increased foreign earnings by UK companies, particularly in the energy sector.”

Earlier this month, the ONS reported an improvement in the economy in January, delivering a 0.3 per cent increase in GDP during the month.

Prime minister Rishi Sunak had said it showed that the “underlying fundamentals of the economy are strong” despite seeing a sharp downturn in GDP of 0.5 per cent in December.

More follows on this breaking news story...