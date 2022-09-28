Pound falls after IMF urges Kwarteng to ‘re-evaluate’ tax cuts

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The pound has fallen again in Asia trading following the IMF’s intervention telling the government to rethink tax cuts.

Sterling is trading at just under $1.07 (1.069) this morning, falling 0.4 per cent from $1.08 for much of Tuesday but rising from Monday morning’s record low of $1.03.

The International Monetary Fund has hit out at Liz Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng’s tax cuts for the rich, warning that “large and untargeted fiscal packages” would “likely increase inequality” in Britain.

In a rare intervention, the IMF took aim at the government after the chancellor’s mini-Budget on Friday caused sterling and bonds to plummet and gilt yields to soar, reflecting the cost of borrowing.

The market turmoil started after investors were spooked by Mr Kwarteng’s plan to offer tax cuts to the richest while increasing state expenditure dramatically.

“Given elevated inflation pressures in many countries, including the UK, we do not recommend large and untargeted fiscal packages at this juncture, as it is important that fiscal policy does not work at cross purposes to monetary policy,” an IMF spokesperson said.

The Bank of England’s chief economist Huw Pill also warned that Threadneedle Street “cannot be indifferent” to the developments of the past days, seen as a signal the cost of borrowing will have to go up to protect the pound and keep a lid on inflation.

“It is hard not to draw the conclusion that all this will require significant monetary policy response,” Mr Pill said.

Kwasi Kwarteng will now step up efforts to reassure the City about his economic plans amid the criticism and the Bank of England signalling a sharp interest rate rise could be on the way.

The chancellor will meet investment banks on Wednesday following days of turmoil in the market. He has so far insisted he was “confident” his tax-cutting strategy will deliver the promised economic growth.

In response to the criticism a Treasury spokeswoman said: “We have acted at speed to protect households and businesses through this winter and the next, following the unprecedented energy price rise caused by (Vladimir) Putin's illegal actions in Ukraine.”

Kwasi Kwarteng will seek to assure the City about his economic plans (REUTERS)

The government was “focused on growing the economy to raise living standards for everyone” and the chancellor's statement on 23 November “will set out further details on the government's fiscal rules, including ensuring that debt falls as a share of GDP (gross domestic product) in the medium term.”

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said the International Monetary Fund (IMF) rebuke should not be ignored and Kwasi Kwarteng should change course.

He told LBC Radio: “I think the IMF statement is very serious, and it shows just what a mess the government have made of the economy and it’s self-inflicted.

“This was a step they didn’t have to take. Quite often when the markets are jittery, when the pound falls, it’s because of some international event – conflict in Ukraine, a cost-of-living crisis, energy crisis. This is self-inflicted by the government.”

Sir Keir, who said his own variable rate mortgage has gone up by a few hundred pounds, added: “So many people with mortgages will be really worried by what’s going on because they know what this means for their budgets – prices are going up.

“We all look at the graph and we see the pound falling, but it’s not an abstract graph. This is reflected in people’s mortgages, etc.

“And people are very, very worried this morning.”

Mortgage prices have increased due to the market reaction (PA Wire)

Shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves said: “The government must urgently lay out how it will fix the problems it created through its reckless decisions to waste money in an untargeted cut in the top rate of tax.

“Waiting until November is not an option. The government must urgently review the plans made in their fiscal statement last week.”

Former US Treasury Secretary Larry Summers told Newsnight that Britain was facing a “very ominous” combination of factors.

“I can't in all honesty remember a time when a set of policy announcements from a G7 country elicited so negative a response both from markets and from economic experts,” he said.

"The combination that Britain is facing is very ominous. I think that the kind of warning that Britain received from the IMF today is a kind of warning that comes much more frequently to emerging markets with new governments, than to a country like Britain.”

Mr Summers added that the response from markets and the IMF is the result of a “number of unforced errors” from UK.