Poundland says store closure overhaul finished, but ‘much to do’ in turnaround

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Poundland has said its sweeping restructure that saw it shut nearly 150 shops and axe 2,200 jobs has finished, but that it still has “much to do” to get back on track.

The troubled discount retailer, which secured approval last August from the High Court for its restructuring plan, confirmed it ended the year with 651 sites, down from around 800 before the reorganisation.

Its workforce shrank from 14,200 to about 12,000 at the end of last year under the revamp, which also saw two of its four warehouses closed, in Darton, South Yorkshire, and Springvale in Bilston in the West Midlands, alongside a reorganisation in its customer service centre in Walsall, also in the West Midlands.

In an update on Friday, Poundland said the large-scale shop closures were over.

“Any future closures will be a consequence of standard business-as-usual lease events expected at a retailer with a large store network,” it said.

Figures for Christmas trading showed like-for-like underlying sales dropped 2.9% in the quarter to December 28 as it slashed prices to get back to its discount roots, but it said comparable store sales by volume lifted 2%.

Underlying earnings in its first quarter rose £8.4 million to £17.3 million, in line with its expectations.

Poundland managing director Barry Williams said: “While there’s been significant progress as we refocus and re-energise the business with lower prices and a sharper offer, we know we still have much to do.

“Our focus on our costs has, without doubt, given us a platform for future growth, but no sustainable turnaround can be based on cost management alone.

“That’s why our focus in 2026 will be on delivering the kind of ranges and price simplicity our customers want right across the store – in clothing, homewares, as well as our core grocery aisles.”

Poundland was sold for £1 to investment firm Gordon Brothers in June last year.

It avoided entering administration after a restructuring plan was approved in the High Court in August, days before the company was due to run out of money.

Recovery efforts since have focused on simplifying the business, including by cutting stores but also by overhauling its pricing structure and removing some categories, such as frozen foods and some chilled ranges, as well as ditching its online offering.

It is returning to a simple £1, £2 and £3 grocery pricing across all its UK shops – with around 60% of grocery items priced at £1.

The group is relaunching in-house designed Pep&Co clothing to its UK and Ireland stores, with 90% of items priced below £10 to be available from next week.

It is also next week launching a nationwide ad campaign “to highlight the everyday value” of ranges.