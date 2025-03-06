Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Poundland’s owner is mooting a possible sale of the UK discount retail chain as it struggles amid tough trading and ahead of incoming Budget measures that will send wage costs soaring.

Poland-based Pepco Group said it was considering “all strategic options” to spin out the struggling 825-strong chain from the wider group as it focuses on its more profitable Pepco brand.

The firm said Pepco makes the “vast majority” of group earnings and the group wants to “further build on that strong base ultimately as a single pan-European format”. It came as Pepco warned over annual earnings at Poundland amid “more difficult” trading conditions and as costs surge.

Underlying earnings will come in at between 50 million euros and 70 million euros (£41.m and £58.6m) as sales remained in negative territory over January and February, Pepco said.

Only two months ago, Poundland said they would be increasing the number of products they sell at £1 or less as they bid to halt a decline in sales and get the business “back on track”, while also saying they would not look to open any more stores in FY2025 until performance improved.

Pepco said: “Poundland is a strong brand that serves millions of customers every week and had around two billion euros (£1.67bn) in annual turnover in financial year 2024, but it is also operating in an increasingly challenging UK retail landscape that is only intensifying.

“From April 2025, the UK Government’s additional tax changes announced in the Budget will also add further pressure to Poundland’s cost base.

“Therefore the board is actively evaluating all strategic options to separate Poundland from group during financial year 2025, including a potential sale.”

Retailers have been among the hardest hit by incoming measures announced in last October’s Budget to increase national insurance contributions, on top on another hike in the minimum wage.

( AFP via Getty Images )

Pepco will also look at options to offload the Dealz business in Poland further down the line, but will continue to manage the chain for now, while it confirmed it is reviewing its Pepco chain in Germany.

As part of the plans, Pepco said former Poundland managing director Barry Williams, who took over as managing director of Pepco in September 2023, will return to his former role at Poundland ahead of a possible sale.

Stephan Borchert, chief executive of Pepco Group, said: “The board and I are actively exploring separation options for Poundland, including a potential sale, from the group, with consideration also given to the separation of the well-performing Dealz Poland over the medium term.

“Barry Williams did a great job as managing director of Pepco, returning it to like-for-like sales growth, and I am confident he will play a pivotal role in getting Poundland back on track, given his previous success there.”